Ravens’ Greg Roman adding new things to offense for Lamar Jackson, admitted QB will have to catch up

As soon as Lamar Jackson returns to the Baltimore Ravens, there might be loads of wrinkles to the offense the workforce’s franchise quarterback must atone for. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman admitted he added some components to the offense Jackson must study.

“We type of went again and adjusted some issues and added some issues,” Roman mentioned Wednesday. “There are undoubtedly some issues which are new (and) that we have not achieved. There are additionally a bunch of issues that he is fairly well-adjusted to — most likely 80% stuff he is aware of, 20% stuff that we look ahead to engaged on.”

The Ravens do not have a timeline for when Jackson will come again for OTAs as he awaits a contract extension from the workforce. Regardless if Jackson will get a contract extension or not, the Ravens quarterback has pledged he might be there for OTAs sooner or later.

“I am not going to get into all of that. I am going to allow you to speak to him about that, however our job as coaches is to develop all people to their fullest, and once they’re right here we are able to try this,” Roman mentioned. “That is what we’re targeted on proper now. I am positive that Lamar is working onerous, however he’ll have the possibility, I am positive sooner or later, to speak to you guys about that.”

The Ravens quarterback has been working this offseason with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux in preparation for the season. Jackson recorded not less than 200 passing yards and 50 speeding yards in seven video games final season, tying Randall Cunningham (1990) for essentially the most such performances in NFL single-season historical past (he additionally completed the feat in 2019).

Jackson is the quickest quarterback in league historical past to achieve 5,000 passing yards and a couple of,000 speeding yards (35 video games), and his 10 100-yard speeding video games are tied with Michael Vick for essentially the most in league historical past. He is also the one quarterback to hurry for 1,000 yards in a season twice. His 5 video games with 200 passing yards and 100 speeding yards are additionally essentially the most in league historical past.

The Ravens need Jackson’s sport to evolve much more as he enters his fifth season. When Jackson does arrive to OTAs, he’ll have some work to perform.