Ravens legend Terrell Suggs denies David Ojabo’s request to wear No. 55 for Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo is getting into his moment season with the workforce and had was hoping to wear jersey No. 55, which used to be famously worn by means of Ravens mythical cross rusher Terrell Suggs. Unfortunately for Ojabo, after in search of the aid of Ravens proprietor Steve Bisciotti, Suggs grew to become him down. “Suggs is not letting me,” Ojabo mentioned. “We’ve had discussions, and got Biscotti in it a little bit, but that’s above me.”

Ojabo preferred No. 55 as a result of he wore it whilst taking part in on the University of Michigan. During his highschool days, the 2022 second-round pick out wore No. 71, however now he is sticking with No. 90 after being grew to become down by means of Suggs.

“Numbers don’t really matter,” Ojabo added. “It’s what you do with the numbers.”

Ojabo overlooked the vast majority of his rookie season as a result of a torn ACL that he suffered throughout his Pro Day main up to the draft. But the previous University of Michigan superstar returned past due within the 12 months, registering a take on and a compelled fumble in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals within the common season finale. He used to be the No. 45 pick out within the 2022 NFL Draft.

Suggs is among the most sensible defensive avid gamers within the Baltimore Ravens’ historical past. He performed 16 seasons for the workforce and gained a Super Bowl throughout the 2012 marketing campaign. During his time with the Ravens, Suggs registered 139 occupation sacks and used to be a seven-time Pro Bowler.