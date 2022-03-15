Ravens make a big splash, signing Saints safety Marcus Williams to five-year, $70M deal, per report

The Ravens made their first transfer of 2022 free company on Tuesday, and it was a giant one, agreeing to phrases with star Saints security Marcus Williams on a five-year, $70 million contract, in accordance with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Baltimore was anticipated to be available in the market for security assist this offseason, and Williams was broadly thought of the highest veteran out there on the place behind Bengals All-Professional Jessie Bates III, who obtained the franchise tag forward of the authorized tampering interval.

The Saints hoped to retain the 25-year-old Williams on a brand new deal, and the Jets had been additionally in pursuit, per Fowler, however the Ravens had been keen to pay up for the previous second-round draft decide’s manufacturing. After taking part in below the franchise tag in 2021, Williams will make a median of $14M per yr, placing him among the many eight highest-paid safeties within the NFL.

He’ll be a part of a big-name secondary in Baltimore, which welcomed Mike Macdonald as its new defensive coordinator this offseason, accompanying Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Chuck Clark within the beginning lineup.

Williams emerged as a rookie starter in 2017, logging 4 interceptions for the Saints protection. Since then, he is missed simply 4 video games, amassing 11 picks and 31 move deflections since 2018. After taking part in alongside Malcolm Jenkins on the again finish of New Orleans’ secondary in 2020, he would’ve been the consensus prime security to hit free company earlier than the Saints used the tag.