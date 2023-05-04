Ravens sign Rock Ya-Sin: What Baltimore adding veteran CB means for possible Marcus Peters return

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens introduced that they have got signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. According to ESPN, the deal is value as much as $6 million and is for twelve months.

Last season, Ya-Sin used to be the Las Vegas Raiders’ best cornerback and performed in 11 video games, beginning 9. He used to be centered 69 occasions as a defender with 42 completions and had a final touch proportion allowed on objectives of 60.9%. He additionally controlled to document 45 general tackles and 7 passes defended.

In his 4 years within the NFL, Ya-Sin has performed in 52 video games and made 38 begins, he has two interceptions and has damaged up 27 passes. Ya-Sin started his occupation with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him because the No. 34 total select in the second one spherical of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The signing of Ya-Sin means that the Ravens are not going to re-sign the older Marcus Peters, who began 36 video games in Baltimore during the last two and a part seasons however is recently a loose agent. Ya-Sin is about to start out along cornerback Marlon Humphrey in 2023.