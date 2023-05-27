Ray Allen’s son to join Rhode Island basketball program as preferred walk-on, per report

The son of former NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen has made his faculty resolution. Ray Allen III is predicted to join Rhode Island as a preferred walk-on, according to team broadcaster Chris DiSano.

Ray Allen III performed his highschool basketball at Gulliver Prep in Miami, the place he performed for his father. The more youthful Allen led the crew in rebounds per sport (5.9) and steals per sport (1.9) this previous season. Ray Allen and his son have been each in attendance at a Rams sport this previous February.

As a prospect, Allen used to be an unranked member of the 2023 signing elegance. However, he did have a scholarship be offering to UMass, in accordance to his 247Sports profile.

Ray Allen III has most probably ready his son smartly for the varsity degree. Allen used to be a standout at UConn and used to be the No. 5 general variety within the 1996 NBA Draft via the Milwaukee Bucks. Allen went on to play 18 NBA seasons, and he used to be one of the most largest 3-point shooters the league has ever noticed.

This previous season, the Rams went 9-22 and completed 14th out of 15 groups within the Atlantic 10 Conference. Rhode Island hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2018.