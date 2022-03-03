Raymond Santana Files For Divorce From Deelishis

Raymond Santana has filed for divorce from Deelishis.

After twenty months of marriage, Raymond Santana, one of the wrongfully convicted “Central Park Five” now known as the “Exonerated Five”, has officially filed for divorce from his reality star wife Deelishis, TMZ reports.

The divorce news comes just one day after the Flavor of Love star shared a statement to Instagram accusing Santana of being a “liar”, “narcissist” and “cheater.” Deelishis later erased the message after receiving a generous amount of backlash in her comment section from fans turned off by her blasting her allegedly disloyal husband.

Raymond Santana Calls Deelishis Marriage “Irretrievably Broken” In Divorce Filing

According to TMZ, Raymond claims in the divorce documents that his marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The filing also revealed the couple had been separated since November 7th, 2021. Deelishis seems to be onboard with Raymond’s divorce decision since she also filed an agreement with the court to resolve most of the legal issues between them amicably, with them both agreeing that neither party would pay the other alimony.

The pair first met through Instagram in late 2019 and married six months later, surprising fans. They later appeared on VH1’s Couples Retreat together.

Deelishis Claims Raymond “Left ‘Us” In Regards To Their Breakup—“I Stuck It Out”

Following news of Raymond filing for divorce, Deelishis is venting even more on her Instagram stories. The 44-year-old reshared a series of encouraging messages from friends who sent their love to her following her Instagram griping over Santana. In her latest post, Deelishis claimed she tried to fight for her marriage but alleged that he “left us,” likely referring to herself and her children.

“I pray all women and children from not understanding how to help themselves or their loved one who suffers from childhood trauma,” Deelishis shared. “I didn’t leave him. I stuck it out…he left us.”

Raymond also has a daughter, Melia Symone, who is now 18-years-old. He recently shared that Melia is heading off to college this year.

Are YOU surprised that Deelishis and Raymond Santana are splitting?