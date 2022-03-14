RB James Conner stays with Arizona Cardinals on three-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a three-year contract with James Conner, preserving the working again who led the group in speeding final season with the franchise.
The Cardinals didn’t disclose monetary phrases, however a supply advised ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is value $21 million, together with $13.5 million totally assured, and will develop to a most of $25.5 million.
Conner’s settlement comes because the Cardinals are set to lose working again Chase Edmonds, who agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, agent Drew Rosenhaus advised Schefter.
Conner led the Cardinals in speeding with 752 yards and 15 touchdowns on 202 carries whereas enjoying in 15 video games final season. He additionally had 37 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns.
His 15 speeding touchdowns have been the third-most within the league final season, and his 18 complete touchdowns have been tied for second-most.
Conner, who spent the primary 4 seasons of his profession with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year deal final March value $1.75 million. After rising up, going to varsity and beginning his professional profession in Western Pennsylvania, Conner was wanting ahead to the chance of residing someplace else.
Throughout his season with the Cardinals, Conner constantly impressed coach Kliff Kingsbury along with his receiving means, which led to Kingsbury utilizing Conner extra within the Cardinals’ passing offense.
Conner, 26, was a third-round choice by the Steelers out of the College of Pittsburgh within the 2017 draft. He captivated school soccer by overcoming a analysis of Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma and was declared cancer-free in 2016.
He has rushed for 3,054 yards and 37 touchdowns and has 161 receptions for 1,338 yards and seven landing catches in 5 NFL seasons.
ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.
