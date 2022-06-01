Re-Drafting the 2017 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

Zero of 32
There is no such thing as a extra impactful train within the NFL than the draft. Or speculative one.
Groups spend tons of of hours scouting gamers. Fly in lots of for personal exercises. However draft picks are educated guesses. Yearly, Day Three picks or undrafted free brokers grow to be impression gamers, and first-round picks fall flat on their face.
However what if issues had been totally different? What if NFL groups knew which gamers would go on to win particular person accolades and All-Professional nods? What if groups may look, say, 5 years into the long run and know which gamers would blossom into stars?
Take the 2017 draft. In a category that featured a pair of generational pass-rushers in Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, a megastar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and extra Professional Bowl operating backs than you could possibly shake a stick at, if groups knew which prospects had been going to grow to be dominant professionals, then the primary spherical would look a lot totally different.
It might look one thing like this.
Observe: For the aim of this train, trades that befell earlier than the draft (such because the Carson Wentz and Brandin Cooks trades) had been included. Nonetheless, trades that befell after the occasion started (draft-day offers) weren’t.
The Decide Then: Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M
The Decide Now: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
The Cleveland Browns cannot be faulted for taking Myles Garrett No. 1. In his first 5 professional seasons, Garrett has logged 58.5 sacks, together with a franchise report 16 sacks in 2021, and made the Professional Bowl 3 times.
And but, on this redraft, the Browns throw Garrett again with no second thought.
In his first season because the starter in Kansas Metropolis (and second general), Patrick Mahomes turned simply the second participant in NFL historical past to throw for five,00Zero yards and 50 touchdowns on the way in which to being named the league’s most respected participant.
In his third and fourth seasons, Mahomes led the Chiefs to back-to-back Tremendous Bowl appearances, together with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Tremendous Bowl LIV. He has thrown 151 profession landing passes in opposition to simply 37 interceptions and has a profession passer score north of 105.
It could be untimely to place Mahomes within the dialog among the many all-time greats beneath heart. However that is the profession trajectory he is on.
The Decide Then: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina (by Chicago Bears)
The Decide Now: Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M
In 2017, the San Francisco 49ers traded again one slot earlier than selecting Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas at No. Three general. Transferring down and including picks was high-quality. Selecting Thomas? Not a lot. He had 9.5 sacks over his first 5 seasons and was despatched packing on the finish of his rookie deal.
Nonetheless, had Garrett slipped to No. 2, the 49ers would have stayed proper the place they had been, as a result of Garrett is a generational prospect—a 6’4″, 272-pound athletic marvel with bend that must be seen to be believed.
Garrett’s 2021 season was one of the best of his profession—he piled up 16 sacks and set a Browns single-season report. He has hit double digits in that class in 4 straight seasons and compelled 11 fumbles in 5 years.
Pairing Garrett and Nick Bosa (who was drafted second general by the Niners in 2019) would give San Francisco a terrifying duo of pass-rushers.
The Decide Then: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford (by San Francisco 49ers)
The Decide Now: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Deshaun Watson’s profession has been marred.
The 22 pending civil lawsuits in opposition to him alleging sexual misconduct and assault may end in a prolonged suspension.
He additionally sat out the 2021 season amid the uncertainty attributable to the lawsuits and a commerce request.
However there is a cause the Browns mortgaged the franchise’s future and gave him a completely assured $230 million contract. When final we noticed him on the sector, he was pacing the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. He has 104 profession landing passes in opposition to simply 36 interceptions and a profession passer score of 104.5.
He might not be Mahomes, however when Watson is wholesome and on the sector, he is not that far off.
The Chicago Bears’ commerce up and collection of North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky—making him the primary signal-caller taken—was a gaffe that has outlined the workforce since. Trubisky wasn’t horrible over 4 years in Chicago, however he wasn’t one of the best quarterback in his class. Or the second-best.
The Decide Then: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
The Decide Now: T.J. Watt, Edge, Wisconsin
The Jacksonville Jaguars did OK with the fourth decide, as Leonard Fournette topped 1,00Zero dashing yards twice in three seasons with the workforce. However Fournette was ultimately launched after the Jags could not discover a commerce associate in 2020.
And on this redraft, Jacksonville can do lots higher than “OK.”
T.J. Watt wasn’t thought of an elite prospect in 2017—it was late in Spherical 1 earlier than the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the Wisconsin edge-rusher. However he has been a difference-maker on the sector since, racking up a whopping 72 profession sacks, together with 65 over the previous 4 years.
A four-time Professional Bowler and three-time first-team All-Professional, Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack report with 22.5 and was named the league’s Defensive Participant of the 12 months.
The Decide Then: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
The Decide Now: Cooper Kupp, WR, Japanese Washington
The Tennessee Titans used the fifth decide on a small-school extensive receiver with big-time potential. However the wideout the workforce settled on (Corey Davis of Western Michigan) did not play as much as that potential in Nashville, failing to hit the 1,000-yard mark in any of his first 5 seasons. Davis’ finest season (a 65-catch, 984-yard, five-TD stat line in 2020) got here in his final yr with the Titans—he now catches passes for the New York Jets.
It took fairly some time longer earlier than Cooper Kupp heard his title known as in 2017—the previous Walter Payton award winner as one of the best participant within the FCS was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams within the third spherical. However in his third season, Kupp did what Davis has been unable to, exploding for 94 catches, over 1,161 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Because it seems, Kupp was solely getting began. In 2021, he turned simply the fourth participant of the Tremendous Bowl period to guide the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on the way in which to being named the NFL’s Offensive Participant of the 12 months.
The Decide Then: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
The Decide Now: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
The 2017 Jets had been a five-win, last-place workforce, partly as a result of New York ranked a moribund 19th in dashing at 106.Four yards per recreation. Upgrading that run recreation is value passing on Jamal Adams, even though Adams made the Professional Bowl in two of his three seasons with the Jets earlier than being traded to Seattle.
The previous two years have not been particularly variety to Christian McCaffrey—a number of accidents worn out most of his 2020 marketing campaign, and hamstring and ankle points restricted him to seven video games a yr in the past.
However when wholesome, McCaffrey has been about as productive as operating backs get. In 2019, he turned simply the third participant in league historical past (becoming a member of Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk) to high 1,00Zero yards in each dashing and receiving in a season. McCaffrey averaged 4.Eight yards per carry, flirted with 1,400 dashing yards, caught 116 passes (the second consecutive season through which he had over 100 receptions) and located the top zone 19 occasions.
That yr, McCaffrey accounted for 43 p.c of Carolina’s offense.
The Decide Then: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
The Decide Now: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
The Los Angeles Chargers fared fairly nicely with this decide—a lot in order that for the primary time on this do-over, a workforce is standing pat.
Don’t repair that which isn’t damaged and all that jazz.
Mike Williams was one of many high wideout prospects within the class—a big-bodied 6’4″, 218-pounder who excelled on fades and 50-50 balls. Per Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated, Williams mentioned on the time that he felt he was the overall package deal.
“I am an enormous, bodily receiver,” Williams mentioned. “I can go get the deep ball. I’ll block on the sting. I simply do it multi functional.”
It wasn’t simply idle boasting. Williams has but to make a Professional Bowl, however he has been an awesome match as an out of doors complement to Keenan Allen with the Bolts. In his second skilled season, Williams caught 10 touchdowns, and he has surpassed 1,00Zero receiving yards twice—together with a career-best 1,146 yards final yr.
The Decide Then: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
The Decide Now: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
The Carolina Panthers went the operating again route in 2017, grabbing Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey at No. 8.
McCaffrey is not an possibility on this redraft, however given how a lot the Panthers leaned on the run recreation on the time, sticking to the backfield is not a foul thought.
And because it simply so occurs, there is a again obtainable whom the Panthers are fairly accustomed to.
In 2017, Alvin Kamara did not come off the board till the opening phases of Spherical 3. Since then he has been one of many steals of his class.
A Professional Bowler following every of his first 5 seasons, Kamara made an impression from the get-go with the New Orleans Saints, averaging over six yards per carry and topping 1,500 whole yards on the way in which to Offensive Rookie of the 12 months honors.
The 5’10”, 215-pounder has topped 1,300 whole yards 5 occasions, caught 80 passes 4 occasions, scored a whopping 67 whole touchdowns and tied an NFL report with six dashing scores in a recreation in opposition to the Vikings in 2020.
The Decide Then: John Ross III, WR, Washington
The Decide Now: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted a wideout with the ninth decide in 2017, selecting Washington’s John Ross III after he set a mix report with a 4.22-second 40-yard sprint. Ross caught seven touchdowns in 2018, however he is by no means had even 600 receiving yards in a season.
This time round, the Bengals are pivoting to a man who can, truly, you understand, catch.
That Chris Godwin wasn’t as extremely regarded of a prospect as Ross getting into the draft is an instance of how a lot we do not learn about how prospects will fare. However the Tampa Bay Buccaneers obtained a significant cut price once they drafted Godwin, who has emerged as one of many higher possession receivers within the NFL.
In two of the previous three seasons, Godwin has topped 85 catches and 1,100 yards. He additionally possesses a number of the finest arms within the league, with a catch percentage over 77 p.c every of the final two years.
The Decide Then: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech (by Kansas Metropolis Chiefs)
The Decide Now: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
The Buffalo Payments traded this choice to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in 2017 for a first-round decide, a third-round decide and Kansas Metropolis’s first-rounder the next yr. The Chiefs then chosen Mahomes with the decide that defines your entire draft.
This time, the Payments will not obtain all that additional compensation. They are going to, nevertheless, get the identical participant they wound up taking 17 slots later.
Tre’Davious White’s 2021 season ended on a down word when the previous LSU standout tore his ACL in opposition to the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. However that harm, whereas unlucky, would not change the truth that White has grow to be a defensive chief for the league’s high protection.
A two-time Professional Bowler and a first-team All-Professional in 2019, White has began all 72 video games he has performed as an expert, selecting off 16 passes and averaging a dozen passes defensed per season. White hasn’t allowed a passer rating against of 80 in any of the previous 4 years, and twice over that span his passer score in opposition to was beneath 60.
The Decide Then: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
The Decide Now: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
The New Orleans Saints used their first decide on Ohio State cornerback Marson Lattimore. Given how issues have performed out since (and the way this re-do has progressed), there isn’t any cause to alter course.
Lattimore wasted little time establishing himself as an impression participant—he was named the Defensive Rookie of the 12 months after making 52 whole tackles and selecting off 5 passes.
The large performs have not come as steadily for Lattimore within the 4 seasons since—he’s averaging simply two interceptions per season in that span. However he has been a bodily presence (Lattimore has averaged just below 60 whole tackles per season) who has averaged virtually 15 passes defensed per yr and has 5 profession compelled fumbles.
Lattimore has additionally allowed lower than 60 p.c of the passes sent in his route to be accomplished in every of the previous three years and has made the Professional Bowl 4 occasions.
The Decide Then: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson (by Houston Texans)
The Decide Now: George Kittle, TE, Iowa
It is a bit ironic that the Cleveland Browns simply mortgaged the franchise’s future for Deshaun Watson. Had the workforce stood pat within the 2017 draft, it may have had Myles Garrett and Watson.
However the Browns traded their second first-rounder (obtained from the Philadelphia Eagles of their commerce up for Carson Wentz the yr earlier than) to Houston.
Nonetheless, because of the facility of revisionist historical past, the Browns now have Patrick Mahomes. So this second decide will as an alternative be used to get Mahomes a Travis Kelce-like weapon over the center.
After a comparatively quiet rookie season, George Kittle exploded into NFL prominence in 2018, racking up 88 catches for over 1,350 yards and 5 scores. That yr, Kittle averaged 15.6 yards per catch, a ridiculous quantity for a decent finish.
That marked the primary of back-to-back seasons with at the least 85 catches and over 1,00Zero receiving yards. Kittle is a three-time Professional Bowler and was named a first-team All-Professional in 2019.
The Decide Then: Haason Reddick, Edge, Temple
The Decide Now: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
The excellent news for the Arizona Cardinals is that Haason Reddick has developed right into a succesful edge-rusher who has surpassed 10 sacks in every of the final two seasons.
The unhealthy information is that the primary of these seasons, 2020, was Reddick’s final within the desert. He bolted the Cardinals for Carolina in free company and is with the Eagles after a yr with the Panthers.
This time round, the Cardinals are addressing an offensive line that has been a problem for years. The category of 2017 wasn’t as loaded with offensive linemen because it was with, say, operating backs, however there’s at the least one sort out who has earned a first-team All-Professional nod.
Ryan Ramczyk has achieved his finest work for the New Orleans Saints whereas manning the precise facet, however the 6’6″, 314-pounder is able to taking part in each sort out spots. In 653 snaps a season in the past, Ramczyk allowed simply two sacks, and he hasn’t surrendered greater than that in a marketing campaign since 2018.
The Decide Then: Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee
The Decide Now: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
When Teddy Bridgewater suffered a horrific knee harm in 2016, the Minnesota Vikings panicked. They shipped their first-rounder within the following draft (and a conditional decide) to the Philadelphia Eagles for veteran quarterback Sam Bradford.
The Eagles then used that decide on Tennessee edge-rusher Derek Barnett, who has posted 21.5 sacks over his 5 seasons in Philly.
Provided that lack of manufacturing, it may be argued that the Bradford commerce labored out for precisely nobody.
Nonetheless, on this redraft, the Eagles can get a defender who has made a a lot greater impression—a three-time Professional Bowler who additionally occurs to have 21.5 profession sacks. The factor is, that quantity appears considerably extra spectacular when you think about that Jamal Adams is a security.
Over 5 seasons, Adams has topped 80 tackles 4 occasions, together with 115 stops with the New York Jets in 2018. Adams additionally racked up 9.5 sacks with the Seahawks in 2020—essentially the most ever in a season by a defensive again.
The Decide Then: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
The Decide Now: Budda Baker, S, Washington
The Indianapolis Colts used their first-rounder on Malik Hooker—a rangy, proficient younger security from Ohio State.
Hooker has proven flashes, however he has had bother staying on the sector—30 missed video games over his 5 seasons. This redraft provides the Colts an opportunity to pick a participant who has grow to be what the workforce hoped Hooker can be once they drafted him.
That participant is Washington security Budda Baker, who was a second-round decide of the Arizona Cardinals.
Within the years since, he has established himself as one of many NFL’s finest safeties. The 5’10”, 195-pounder has been named a first-team All-Professional twice, together with in his rookie season. Baker has surpassed 100 tackles 3 times, together with a league-leading 104 solos in 2019. He has been named to 4 Professional Bowls and has 5 interceptions over the past two seasons, together with a career-high three in 2021.
The Decide Then: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
The Decide Now: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
It should not strike one as shocking that the Baltimore Ravens would wind up with the identical participant on this redraft. A part of the explanation the Ravens have remained a perennial contender for so long as they’ve is the truth that the workforce persistently drafts nicely.
That was the case in 2017. Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey wasn’t the primary nook drafted that yr. He additionally wasn’t the primary one taken on this redraft. However he is had vital success since. Previously three seasons, Humphrey has began 42 video games for the Ravens. He has topped 60 whole tackles in two of these three seasons, including 5 interceptions and 38 passes defensed on the way in which to Professional Bowl journeys in each 2019 and 2020 earlier than a torn pectoral muscle minimize brief his 2021 marketing campaign.
In two of the previous three seasons, Humphrey has posted a passer rating against decrease than 85, and simply as soon as over that span did he permit 60 p.c of the passes thrown in his route to be accomplished.
The Decide Then: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
The Decide Now: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
Redrafts are a bit of cake!
Kidding apart, this actually is among the best calls to make of your entire spherical—as a result of there’s completely no cause to alter what Washington did with the 17th decide.
The Commanders sport one of many NFL’s finest defensive strains—a line manned by 4 gamers who had been all first-round picks. And the outdated man of that line, the primary participant drafted amongst them, was Alabama sort out Jonathan Allen in 2017.
For the primary few years of Allen’s profession, he performed each finish in Washington’s 3-Four base entrance and sort out in sub-packages. And whether or not the 6’3″, 300-pounder was taking up tackles or guards, Allen did so at a excessive degree—after an injury-shortened rookie yr, Allen has peeled off 4 straight campaigns with over 60 tackles, averaging over six sacks per yr over that span.
Allen can also be getting higher because the years move. The 2021 season was his finest, as Allen logged 62 whole tackles, posted a career-high 9 sacks and earned his first journey to the Professional Bowl.
The Decide Then: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
The Decide Now: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
Adoree’ Jackson confirmed flashes over his 4 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, making 41 begins. However the Titans declined Jackson’s fifth-year possibility and let him stroll in free company, so it is again to the nicely on this redraft. And with the high-end cornerback expertise already off the board, the Titans will look to the offensive line—and arguably the final actual difference-maker up entrance on this class.
Dion Dawkins has spent most of his 5 seasons with the Buffalo Payments at sort out, however the 6’5″, 320-pound mauler can play guard as nicely. Dawkins has performed over 1,00Zero snaps in 4 of his first 5 seasons, together with permitting 4 sacks in 1,089 snaps on the way in which to his first Professional Bowl final yr.
Including Dawkins to a line that already featured a pair of strong tackles in Jack Conklin and Taylor Lewan would give the Titans one of many league’s higher offensive fronts—one that may have gotten Derrick Henry’s breakout began a bit sooner.
The Decide Then: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
The Decide Now: Dalvin Prepare dinner, RB, Florida State
Operating backs could also be devalued within the 21st-century NFL. However there wasn’t a place within the 2017 draft that was extra replete with high-end expertise than the offensive backfield. And provided that the Buccaneers’ main rusher was Peyton Barber with 423 yards, the Bucs can be well-served to avail themselves of a few of that expertise.
Accidents have been a problem for Dalvin Prepare dinner over his first 5 years in Minnesota. Starting with the ACL tear that ended his rookie season after a month, Prepare dinner has missed at the least two video games in all 5 professional seasons.
However when he is on the sector, Prepare dinner is as harmful as any operating again. The 5’10”, 210-pounder has averaged a strong 4.7 yards per carry over his profession, and he has topped 1,100 dashing yards in every of the final three years—together with over 1,500 yards on the bottom in 2020. Prepare dinner has additionally achieved substantial injury as a receiver, hitting the 40-catch mark 3 times in 5 years.
The Decide Then: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah
The Decide Now: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah
The Denver Broncos have fairly the dilemma right here.
As has been touched on, the category of 2017 wasn’t in any respect spectacular alongside the offensive line. There are two linemen from this draft who’ve been named to a Professional Bowl—and each are already off the board.
Nonetheless, Denver badly wanted assist alongside the offensive line—a lot in order that the workforce will stand pat right here with the sort out it gave a four-year, $68 million extension to in November of 2020.
Utah’s Garrett Bolles skilled some bumps within the street early in his profession. He allowed eight sacks in simply over 1,100 snaps as a rookie. However because the years have progressed, so has the 6’5″, 300-pounder’s degree of play—a lot in order that he has allowed simply 5 sacks over the past two seasons mixed.
Bolles might not be an awesome left sort out. However he is a very good one in his prime.
These have vital worth.
The Decide Then: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
The Decide Now: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
The 2017 Detroit Lions weren’t a foul workforce—they received 9 video games that yr and completed in second place within the NFC North. However one factor the workforce didn’t do nicely is run the soccer—Detroit averaged a measly 76.Three yards per recreation on the bottom.
No workforce averaged much less. So as an alternative of drafting a mean linebacker in Jarrad Davis (who was out after 4 seasons in Motown), the Lions are snagging a number of the impression backfield expertise obtainable.
Joe Mixon hasn’t gotten the run he deserves as one of many NFL’s higher operating backs over his first 5 seasons—partly as a result of a lot of these seasons had been spent on unhealthy groups. However after he posted a career-high 1,205 dashing yards in Cincinnati’s march to Tremendous Bowl LVI final yr, persons are taking discover of the 6’1″, 220-pounder.
There’s not a lot that Mixon cannot do at a excessive degree—he has surpassed 1,00Zero dashing yards 3 times in 5 years, has averaged virtually 35 receptions a season and located the top zone a whopping 16 occasions throughout his Professional Bowl season final yr.
The Decide Then: Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri
The Decide Now: Trey Hendrickson, Edge, Florida Atlantic
The Miami Dolphins’ first decide in 2017 was all about bolstering the move rush. However the participant they drafted, Missouri’s Charles Harris, has been principally invisible within the professionals. Harris has simply 14 sacks over his first 5 seasons, and over half of these got here final season in Detroit.
Trey Hendrickson, then again, made his first Professional Bowl final yr because the sack chief for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals after piling up 14 sacks. It was the second straight season that Hendrickson had over a dozen sacks after he posted 13.5 in a breakout 2020 with the New Orleans Saints.
The breakout was admittedly sudden—over his first three years within the NFL, the third-round decide had simply 6.5 sacks. He is additionally not an enormous issue in opposition to the run, having posted only one season over 30 whole tackles.
However the 6’4″, 270-pounder has established himself as a participant who can persistently apply stress on opposing quarterbacks.
The Decide Then: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
The Decide Now: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
In equity to the New York Giants and tight finish Evan Engram, this wasn’t a horrible decide. He had a pair of seasons with at the least 650 receiving yards over his 5 years in New York, together with a 63-catch, 654-yard, one-score line that earned him a Professional Bowl nod in 2020.
Additionally, similar to Engram, JuJu Smith-Schuster will open his sixth NFL season catching passes for a brand new workforce. After 5 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the second-round select of USC will attempt to assist lead a revamped receivers room in Kansas Metropolis this season.
Nonetheless, Smith-Schuster can at the least level to his huge 2018 season as proof that he could make an impression. That yr, he caught a whopping 111 passes and topped 1,400 yards. He backed that up in 2020 with 97 catches for 831 yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns.
The Giants get a reliable passing-game goal over the center—simply not the one they initially went for.
The Decide Then: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
The Decide Now: Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF
The Las Vegas Raiders have had points at cornerback for various years. For some cause, the workforce continues to attempt to fill that void with former Ohio State gamers—despite the fact that a lot of the Buckeyes corners the workforce has drafted have been huge busts. Gareon Conley isn’t any exception. The Raiders first-rounder from 2017 is not simply now not on the workforce—he is been out of the league since 2019.
Shaquill Griffin did not have one of the best 2021 season in his first yr as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars—he allowed virtually 70 p.c of the passes thrown in his route to be accomplished with a passer rating against of 109.5.
However Griffin has demonstrated that he can each maintain his personal in protection and that he is not afraid of getting his uniform obligation. He has topped 60 whole tackles 3 times in 5 years, has three seasons with at the least a dozen passes defensed and earned a Professional Bowl nod following the 2019 season.
The Decide Then: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan (by Cleveland Browns)
The Decide Now: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
The Houston Texans initially shot up the board within the 2017 draft, transport their first-rounders in each 2017 and 2018 to Cleveland for the precise to draft Deshaun Watson. However he was lengthy passed by Cleveland’s second decide, so the Texans are left looking for a quarterback of the long run—one who is not obtainable on this draft.
Provided that, Houston’s finest wager is to go the “finest participant obtainable” route—and meaning upgrading a less-than-imposing cadre of safeties.
It was Day Three of the draft earlier than Alabama security Eddie Jackson heard his title known as by the Chicago Bears. However it did not take lengthy for his talent in protection to get him on the map. A 16-game starter as a rookie for the Bears, Jackson had tallied a six-pick marketing campaign by his second season. Jackson was named a first-team All-Professional that yr and a Professional Bowler in each 2018 and 2019.
He’d be a welcome addition to a Houston secondary that wants all the assistance it could actually get.
The Decide Then: Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA (by Atlanta Falcons)
The Decide Now: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan
The Seattle Seahawks traded again within the first spherical of this draft. Then they traded again once more. Then the workforce chosen a defensive sort out in Malik McDowell who wound up taking part in a grand whole of zero snaps for Seattle due to harm and several arrests.
This time, maybe it will be smart for the Seahawks to simply dangle on to the decide and bolster an offensive line that has been a significant challenge for the workforce the previous a number of years.
Over 5 seasons spent primarily at proper sort out for the Carolina Panthers, Taylor Moton has by no means been named to the Professional Bowl. Nonetheless, the 6’5″, 325-pound road-grader has been sturdy, having not missed a recreation within the professionals. He has additionally been constant—Moton has surrendered simply 11 sacks over the whole lot of his profession and has by no means been penalized greater than six occasions in a season, and final yr he allowed only one sack in 1,149 snaps.
The Decide Then: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU (by Buffalo Payments)
The Decide Now: Austin Ekeler, RB, Western Colorado
The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs did not commerce up on this redraft. Did not land the quarterback who would cause them to their first championship in half a century.
It is actually fairly unhappy.
Nonetheless, at the least the Chiefs have a chance so as to add a flexible, proficient offensive weapon for Alex Smith—by drafting a participant who slipped previous each workforce and all 253 draft picks.
After taking part in at Western Colorado, Austin Ekeler was an afterthought to NFL groups in 2017. Now he is one of the crucial harmful dual-threat operating backs within the league. Ekeler has but to run for 1,00Zero yards in a season, however the 27-year-old did simply set a private finest with 911 yards.
Extra importantly, Ekeler has topped 50 catches every of the final three seasons, together with 92 grabs in 2019 and 70 a yr in the past. He additionally surpassed 1,500 whole yards in two separate seasons and exploded for 20 whole touchdowns in 2021.
That he wasn’t named a Professional Bowler final yr says much more concerning the choice course of for that recreation than it does Ekeler as a participant.
The Decide Then: Taco Charlton, Edge, Michigan
The Decide Now: Haason Reddick, Edge, Temple
The Dallas Cowboys seem to have lastly discovered a operating mate for veteran edge-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in 2021 Defensive Rookie of the 12 months Micah Parsons. However Parsons is an off-ball linebacker who simply occurred to thrive as an edge-rusher, and placing him within the latter spot opens a gap within the former.
It is a gap the Cowboys are filling on this redraft by taking a man whose talent set is in lots of respects just like Parsons’.
Not like Parsons, Haason Reddick did not burst into prominence as a rookie. As a matter of truth, after three seasons taking part in principally as an off-ball linebacker, Reddick was broadly thought of a bust.
However then, in 2020, the Cardinals moved Reddick to the sting—and the sunshine bulb got here on. After piling up 12.5 sacks throughout his final season with the Redbirds, he signed a one-year take care of the Panthers. Throughout that lone season in Charlotte, Reddick piled up one other 11 sacks.
Having Parsons and Reddick would afford coordinator Dan Quinn all types of defensive versatility.
The Decide Then: David Njoku, TE, Miami (by Cleveland Browns)
The Decide Now: Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP
Within the 2017 draft, the Inexperienced Bay Packers traded again a couple of spots from Spherical 1 to Spherical 2, including a fourth-rounder earlier than ultimately drafting cornerback Kevin King early on Day 2.
However on this do-over the Packers are holding on to this decide in an effort to carry on to who could be an important participant of their offense this season.
As a result of with the advantage of hindsight, there may be zero likelihood that operating again Aaron Jones would fall all the way in which to the fifth spherical.
It did not take the Packers all that lengthy to determine they’d one thing in Jones, who was second on the workforce in dashing as a rookie and averaged a gaudy 5.5 yards per try. By 2018 he was the workforce’s nominal No. 1 again, and by 2019 he was a featured again who peeled off the primary 1,000-yard season of his profession.
Jones went that one higher in 2020, topping 1,100 yards whereas as soon as once more averaging 5.5 yards per tote on the way in which to his first Professional Bowl.
The Decide Then: T.J. Watt, Edge, Wisconsin
The Decide Now: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
The Pittsburgh Steelers remained contenders for so long as they did partly as a result of they again and again made strong picks late within the first spherical. The 2017 draft was no exception—Pittsburgh landed arguably one of the best defensive participant within the class at No. 30 in T.J. Watt.
However Watt is all types of gone now, as are various different Professional Bowl defenders. However that does not preclude the workforce from discovering an improve at boundary cornerback reverse Joe Haden.
Chidobe Awuzie hasn’t been a worldbeater. At the very least not persistently. A second-round decide of the Cowboys in 2017, Awuzie performed 4 up-and-down seasons in Dallas earlier than touchdown in Cincinnati as a free agent final yr.
However he performed an enormous half within the Bengals’ run to the Tremendous Bowl, rising as Cincinnati’s No. 1 cornerback. Regardless of usually dealing with an opponent’s No. 1 receiver, Awuzie allowed simply 58.2 p.c of the passes thrown in his route to be accomplished and posted a extremely respectable passer rating against of 75.1, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed.
The Decide Then: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama (by San Francisco 49ers)
The Decide Now: Marcus Maye, S, Florida
In 2017, the Atlanta Falcons moved up a handful of spots to draft edge-rusher Takkarist McKinley. It is a decide higher recognized for what McKinley mentioned in his post-draft interview than something he did within the NFL the previous 5 years.
Possibly the Falcons ought to have simply stood pat and drafted a participant who does a bit extra speaking on the sector and rather less speaking off it.
Security Marcus Maye is coming off a down 2021 season of his personal. The previous Florida standout made it simply six video games into his remaining yr with the Jets earlier than struggling a season-ending Achilles harm.
However 2020 was simply one of the best yr of Maye’s profession—the 5’11”, 207-pound defensive again able to taking part in each deep and field security set or tied profession highs in tackles, passes defensed and interceptions. He is additionally been glorious in protection, permitting under 60 percent of the passes thrown in his route to be accomplished in every of his seasons.
The Decide Then: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
The Decide Now: Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois
After acquiring the ultimate decide of Spherical 1 within the commerce that despatched Brandin Cooks to New England, the New Orleans Saints used that choice on Wisconsin sort out Ryan Ramczyk. However on this redraft, Ramczyk is off the board. So the Saints will make an effort to deal with Cooks’ departure.
They weren’t with out expertise at extensive receiver—the 2017 season marked the primary of three consecutive Professional Bowl journeys for Michael Thomas. However after him, the depth chart thinned shortly, and no different wideout on the workforce topped 70 targets for the season.
The final couple of years have been imminently forgettable for Kenny Golladay—he was injured for many of 2020, and his first season in New York in 2021 was a catastrophe. However in each 2018 and 2019 whereas with the Detroit Lions, Golladay caught at the least 65 passes and topped 1,00Zero yards. In 2019, Golladay scored 11 touchdowns and averaged over 18 yards per reception on the way in which to the Professional Bowl.
Statistics through Pro Football Reference until in any other case famous. Offensive line statistics through Pro Football Focus.
