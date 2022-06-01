Re-Drafting the 2017 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

Zero of 32

There is no such thing as a extra impactful train within the NFL than the draft. Or speculative one.

Groups spend tons of of hours scouting gamers. Fly in lots of for personal exercises. However draft picks are educated guesses. Yearly, Day Three picks or undrafted free brokers grow to be impression gamers, and first-round picks fall flat on their face.

However what if issues had been totally different? What if NFL groups knew which gamers would go on to win particular person accolades and All-Professional nods? What if groups may look, say, 5 years into the long run and know which gamers would blossom into stars?

Take the 2017 draft. In a category that featured a pair of generational pass-rushers in Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, a megastar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and extra Professional Bowl operating backs than you could possibly shake a stick at, if groups knew which prospects had been going to grow to be dominant professionals, then the primary spherical would look a lot totally different.

It might look one thing like this.

Observe: For the aim of this train, trades that befell earlier than the draft (such because the Carson Wentz and Brandin Cooks trades) had been included. Nonetheless, trades that befell after the occasion started (draft-day offers) weren’t.