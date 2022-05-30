Re-Drafting the 2018 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

Zero of 32

Within the lead-up to the 2018 NFL draft, the hullabaloo was all about one place—quarterback.

With a loaded crop that included 5 signal-callers who would go on to be first-round picks, the category of 2018 was heralded as the most effective in current reminiscence. Some pundits went as far as to match the category to 1983, when six quarterbacks went in Spherical 1—three of whom went on to be enshrined within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame.

However a humorous factor occurred on the best way to immortality. Video games began. Quick-forward simply 4 years, and of the 5 quarterbacks taken in Spherical 1, simply two might be beginning for the staff that drafted them in 2018. The one one to be named the NFL’s Most Helpful Participant was the final of the 5 chosen.

It begs the query: What would the primary spherical of that 2018 draft seem like had we recognized then what we all know? How would issues shake out if we knew who could be stars and who could be busts?

For starters, that first spherical would function extra off-ball linebackers than quarterbacks. The primary non-quarterback taken could be an offensive guard. And that MVP would not be ready almost as lengthy to listen to his title referred to as in Dallas.

Be aware: For the aim of this train, trades that befell earlier than the draft (such because the Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes trades) had been included. Nevertheless, trades that befell after the occasion started (draft-day offers) weren’t.