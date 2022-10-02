Reaction to loss at Texas

The ball would merely not bounce West Virginia’s means at key instances Saturday evening in Austin, Texas.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The ball would merely not bounce West Virginia’s means at key instances Saturday evening in Austin, Texas.

West Virginia’s two-game successful streak got here to an finish, because the Mountaineers suffered a 38-20 loss at the palms of the Texas Longhorns. WVU struggled out of the gate, discovered itself down by three scores at halftime, and couldn’t climb its means out of that deficit.

On the most recent version of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, offered by Pritt & Spano, we break down the motion, share our takeaways from the loss, and provides an harm replace on two injured Mountaineer gamers.

