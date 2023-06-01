Reactions to Youngkin’s directive to deploy National Guard go along party lines | Virginia

(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats and Republicans reacted in opposite ways to Youngkin’s decision to deploy 100 troops to the southern border to support Operation Lone Star.

Virginia Democrats quickly accused the governor of grandstanding in a “desperate search for national relevance” – using Virginians’ tax dollars for a “political stunt.” While Virginia Republicans praised the governor’s move in the “strongest possible terms”— instead criticizing President Biden’s administration.

Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, condemned Youngkin’s directive as being politically motivated at the cost of taxpayers.

“Youngkin is spending our family’s taxpayer dollars to fund a political stunt 2,000 miles away from the commonwealth. In his obsessive quest to tee himself up for a presidential campaign, Youngkin is continuing to ignore the basic needs of Virginians to bolster his standing with the MAGA base,” said Swecker. “To the governor, I’ll say this: don’t use my tax dollars to fund your presidential campaign.”

A statement from the Democratic Party of Virginia called into question the governor’s plan to address the education funding shortfall stemming from a reduction of the grocery sales tax.

“The governor still has yet to announce how his $201 million K-12 budgetary shortfall will be fully made up,” the statement questioned.

Youngkin’s office told The Center Square 100 troops from the Virginia National Guard will be deployed to the southern border for a “period of 30 days,” costing $3.1 million, ultimately the operation will require a total of 121 personnel.

The Center Square asked if there were additional plans to extend the deployment and if there were plans to expand the number of troops. Youngkin’s office did not offer a response.

Virginia Republicans applauded Youngkin’s decision to deploy national guardsmen to the southern border in response to the federal government’s “lack of action.” Del. Todd Gilbert, the House of Delegates speaker, underscored the fentanyl crisis in support of the deployment.

“Lack of action at the federal level has made every state a border state,” he said in a statement. “I commend and support Governor Youngkin’s actions today in the strongest possible terms. The fentanyl crisis that claims an average of five Virginians lives every day has its roots at the southern border. Drug cartels smuggle their lethal poison into our country among the thousands of migrants who are trafficked across the border every day.”

Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, chairman of the House Public Safety Committee, praised Youngkin and defended Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plea for troops to help secure the border while criticizing Biden for not doing enough.

“On the southern border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his team are doing the work that President Biden should have been doing,” Wilt said in a statement. “I commend Governor Youngkin for sending Virginia’s finest citizen soldiers to help stem the tide of fentanyl pouring into the country, and to assist with the humanitarian crisis that has developed due to the President’s inaction. This action will save lives, not only on the border, but in every community in Virginia.”

The National Guard was last deployed outside the commonwealth under Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Norton to help guard the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.