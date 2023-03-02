Readers sound off on book-banning, wokeism, Florida’s state bird, why I look like an ‘idiot’

Scott, one advice if I might: Change the portrait that looks above your column. It makes you look like a grinning fool. Osvaldo

Osvaldo, in line with Sentinel analysis and focal point teams, 4 out of 5 readers would slightly see a grinning fool than a scowling one.

Thank you for the superb column you wrote in regards to the proposed Death with Dignity Bill. Last July, my brother used to be recognized with an extraordinary, extremely competitive type of most cancers. Because he lived in Washington state, he used to be in a position to make a choice “Death with Dignity” prior to his struggling become insufferable. As terrible because it used to be to observe my brother undergo this ordeal, it used to be this kind of aid to grasp he used to be in keep watch over of the tip of his existence. Sue

I’m sorry in your loss, Sue. Many of those that make stronger this factor have shared an identical, intensely private tales. The Florida invoice’s sponsor contends that some politicians who oppose physician-assisted dying haven’t witnessed a painful, drawn-out dying of a liked one. So they don’t imagine this an necessary factor as it hasn’t been one for them in my view.

I’ve regularly concept that the problem doesn’t have a prayer in Florida, and if I’m ever in a scenario that I’d wish to make the verdict, I’d almost certainly transfer to some other state that permits it. Gemma

You’re no longer on my own, Gemma.

A Florida scrub jay rests on the top of Navya Sharma, a senior at Seminole High School, throughout a up to date seek advice from to Lyonia Preserve in Volusia County. (Courtesy of Kris Cole)

I learn your fresh column on the frenzy by means of highschool scholars to make the Florida scrub jay the state hen [”NRA lobbyist battles Florida high schoolers over state bird”] and I applaud you for maintaining their efforts within the highlight. Rob

Rob, the ones Seminole High School scholars impressed me. They realize it makes extra sense for the state to exhibit a hen that’s distinctive to Florida — and threatened, besides — than to pick out a state hen so commonplace that it’s in all places from New York to Nicaragua and the reliable state hen of 4 different states. Plus, in contrast to Florida legislators, those youngsters aren’t intimidated by means of a gun lobbyist with an unusual disdain for the scrub jay.

Scott, you ignored an alternative for a perfect headline: ”Bird mind legislators fail to take flight.” Don

Don, that may be insulting … to the birds.

Go inform your %#@&-ing lies in other places. Edgar

Where precisely will have to I inform them?

Scott, do the foul-mouthed cretins who can’t write the rest with out the use of obscenities appear to proportion a favourite crayon colour, or do they only clutch no matter’s to be had of their youngsters’ toy containers? Joe

Most e-mail. Some use Twitter. But one just lately one way or the other found out the way to ship texts to my voicemail transcription, so the Google Voice model of Siri as soon as informed me to “F*** off,” … which used to be fascinating.

You hit it out of the ballpark these days [”’Woke’ boogeymen: DeSantis gets colleges to vow not to teach things they weren’t teaching anyway.”] I can’t determine why abruptly the whole thing is being got rid of from schooling as a result of it could offend, frighten or make other folks uncomfortable. Denise

Denise, I assume you responded your individual query. A large number of other folks favor to wash within the heat, soothing waters of bias affirmation. It’s more uncomplicated on their brains.

Where’s the outcry from our “leaders” in regards to the housing and salary disaster in our state? I’m an artwork instructor and no longer as soon as have I ever mentioned CRT in my categories!! Yet I can rely on my palms on what number of homeless scholars I have. Pat

Pat, together with variety problems, I’m no longer positive we’re allowed to discuss homelessness anymore both. It may make anyone uncomfortable.

I loved your statement these days and realized one thing new — the expression “tyranny of the anecdote.” I’ll need to stay my eye out for this. Jere

You gained’t need to look onerous. You see this tactic every time a “news” channel spotlights, for example, some doofus instructor in Missoula, Montana who used to be stuck on video pronouncing one thing nutty like: “I hate America.” The channel and its hosts will play that one clip over and over again after which attempt to persuade their gullible audience that it’s taking place in all places — and that they want authoritarian figures to give protection to them from this intended scourge.

Thank you for taking the time to learn this ebook and write a column on this subject. [”Author John Green has words for those trying to ban his book in his hometown”] As a retired, 40-year veteran instructor, I have beneficial Green’s books to a number of folks and younger other folks. As a grandmother, I purchased “The Fault in Our Stars” for a few of my very own grandchildren. I have seemed over one of the books which were on the “banned” lists for various puts and it breaks my center. I see books that my scholars begged me to learn to the category. They would even ask to stick in via recess if I would stay studying. Barbara

Barbara, I assume one distinction between you and one of the adults seeking to ban books equivalent to Green’s is that you simply’re in reality targeted on schooling.

When I used to be about 11, my mom prompt I learn “The Catcher in the Rye,” no longer pronouncing a phrase about it containing profanity or references to homosexuality/pedophilia. I completed the ebook, and — with tears in my eyes — thanked her for suggesting it. It stays my favourite novel. Dave

Now consider in case your mom had targeted most effective on the vulgar sections of that ebook.

I assume extra other folks wish to learn “pornographic” excerpts from the Bible in school board conferences and request that the Bible even be banned. Bill

Touché, Bill — although I don’t assume the general public who focal point on misrepresentative excerpts care a lot about consistency.

Please…for the affection of God…pass get an fair activity. Chad

You imply like book-banner?

