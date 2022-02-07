“Reading Rainbow Live” debut to feature CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers

Beloved children’s show “Reading Rainbow” is returning in March in its new format and will feature a special guest from CBS News.

CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, along with Sammie Vance, a young inventor and author of “Inspire the World: A Kid’s Journey to Making a Difference,” will appear on the premiere of “Reading Rainbow Live” on March 6.

The new show’s debut theme is kid inventors, and the book of the day is “Be a Maker” by Katey Howes.

“Reading Rainbow” first began airing in 1983 and was hosted by actor LeVar Burton. The updated version will stick with the structure of the original’s 25-minute episodes, engaging and educating young viewers through a book of the day, music, cultural explorations and field trips.

But unlike the original version, viewers can engage with the live show via a virtual platform.

“Reading Rainbow Live” was “developed as a ‘life-saver’ response” as parents struggled to balance remote schooling and other activities during the pandemic, executive producer Steven Beer said in a news release.

“We know it was a tough pandemic for parents, for caregivers, for teachers. We wanted to make sure that we have kids engaging with books and we’re going to use movement and music to engage kids in learning. And we really want kids to see themselves in the books that we’re choosing, and we’re going to use diverse creators, authors, illustrators, settings,” creative director Amy Guglielmo told “CBS Mornings” in December.

More information at readingrainbowlive.com.

