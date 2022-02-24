‘Ready To Love’ Faves Joy M. Hutton & Jay Bradley Reunite For New Podcast

Joy and Jay!

‘Ready To Love’ faves Joy M. Hutton and Jay Bradley are back together again as co-hosts of buzzy new ‘Failure Two Communicate’ podcast where they’ll discuss love, baeships, and various relationship topics from a male vs. female perspective.

You may recall Joy leaving the popular dating show early following the tragic death of her sister in a heartbreaking moment that left viewers devastated.

At one point, the heart-eyed couple seemed destined for a serious relationship that never happened for reasons they explain on the podcast.

In the first episode, Joy and Jay addressed the elephant in the room.

“Anything is possible,” said Hutton in response to a question whether the two are friends now with the possibility of more. “You know, I think we could work, you know, whew–*laughs* yall, this man right here… *laughs*

Jay was less optimistic.

‘…if we could stop getting on each other’s nerves… we need to look at the probability–what are the numbers in Vegas on two Capricorns? You probably got a better chance of the Texans [who finished 4-13 this past season] winning the Super Bowl next year *laughs*’

Peep the full episode below:

Aside from stirring up heart eye hysteria on national TV, Joy thrives as a successful business consultant and Google coach. In addition, she’s creator of On the Go Glam–an innovative new beauty platform that allows glam professionals to come to you on demand.

Jay is a progressive Real Estate Broker and Founder of Equinox Realty Group with a passion for giving back to his community.

For those very tardy to the party, ‘Ready To Love’ places 20 well-moisturized men and women in one location to see if they are truly ready to find love.

Now on Season 5, ‘Ready To Love’ continues to shine as one of TV’s most entertaining dating shows with a new episode coming this Friday: