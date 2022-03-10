Ready to spring forward? How Daylight Saving Time affects your body

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, and meaning we’ll be dropping an hour of sleep this weekend. Docs say the time change can have massive impacts on the physique.Dr. Charles Czeisler, of Brigham and Girls’s Hospital in Boston, mentioned the twice-a-year swap of our physique clocks has been linked to plenty of well being dangers, together with an elevated threat of coronary heart assaults, weight problems, most cancers and even automobile accidents. Czeisler mentioned there are methods for dealing with the change. First, attempt to tank up on sleep, take a nap or sleep in.“Then attempt to get extra publicity to morning gentle — exit for a little bit stroll, get gentle publicity within the morning and decrease your publicity, notably to blue enriched gentle within the night,” he mentioned.Whereas the later sundown could appear to be a optimistic factor – Czeisler says that’s not precisely the case.“It’s actually conserving the mid-point of our each day gentle publicity in the identical place all yr,” he mentioned.Watch the video above for extra on this story.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, and meaning we’ll be dropping an hour of sleep this weekend. Docs say the time change can have massive impacts on the physique.

Dr. Charles Czeisler, of Brigham and Girls’s Hospital in Boston, mentioned the twice-a-year swap of our physique clocks has been linked to plenty of well being dangers, together with an elevated threat of coronary heart assaults, weight problems, most cancers and even automobile accidents.

Czeisler mentioned there are methods for dealing with the change. First, attempt to tank up on sleep, take a nap or sleep in.

“Then attempt to get extra publicity to morning gentle — exit for a little bit stroll, get gentle publicity within the morning and decrease your publicity, notably to blue enriched gentle within the night,” he mentioned.

Whereas the later sundown could appear to be a optimistic factor – Czeisler says that’s not precisely the case.

“It’s actually conserving the mid-point of our each day gentle publicity in the identical place all yr,” he mentioned.

Watch the video above for extra on this story.