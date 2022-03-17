Real Madrid vs Barcelona Clasico preview Predictions, big questions, stats to know, key matchups

Sunday’s Clasico between Actual Madrid and Barcelona on the Bernabeu — stream LIVE, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+ — may not be decisive by way of LaLiga’s title race, nevertheless it’s nonetheless a fiery rivalry with a lot on the road. (The traces, from Caesars: +110 for Actual Madrid, +225 for Barcelona, and +265 for the draw.) For Actual Madrid, it is the ultimate actual hurdle between them and profitable the league, whereas for Barcelona, Xavi has a terrific probability to point out simply how rapidly the Blaugrana revolution goes.

Which staff has the sting? Which gamers will doubtless determine the competition? And which head-to-head matchups shall be essential? Alex Kirkland (Actual Madrid) and Sam Marsden (Barcelona) break down the sport from each views.

Soar to: Big questions | Interesting stats | Difference-making players | Key head-to-head matchups | Predictions

The massive query for every staff

How do Actual Madrid method a Clasico that kicks off with them 10 factors clear on the high of the desk, and 15 factors above Barcelona? This fixture at all times, at all times issues, however this time it will not be decisive within the title race.

Sevilla, their nearest challengers, seem like they’re slipping away, and with 10 video games left it is arduous to think about a situation the place Madrid do not find yourself champions. So whereas a win in opposition to Xavi’s resurgent Barca could be trigger for celebration, a draw could be wonderful and a slim loss could be no purpose to panic.

The provision of Karim Benzema — on the time of writing, a doubt with a calf downside picked up in Madrid’s 3-Zero win at Actual Mallorca — shall be a major issue. Madrid depend on Benzema to dictate their ahead play. In his absence final month, coach Carlo Ancelotti experimented with Marco Asensio, Isco and Gareth Bale within the position with various levels of success.

The temptation is to choose Benzema even when he isn’t absolutely match, however is {that a} danger you may take with LaLiga near being received and the Champions League quarterfinals on the horizon?

Can Barcelona management the sport and preserve the ball as distant from their aim as attainable? Underneath Xavi Hernandez, Barca have improved all three “Ps” (possession, positioning and urgent), however they continue to be removed from the completed article. With out the ball, good counter-attacking groups can nonetheless exploit their weaknesses, and Madrid actually match that class. There have been already indicators of Barca’s enchancment when the groups met within the Spanish Supercopa in January. Finally, although, Madrid picked them off on the break to seal an extra-time win in Saudi Arabia.

Barca’s upward trajectory has continued over the previous two months and with some added effectivity in entrance of aim, they’ve comfortably dismantled Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Napoli and Athletic Bilbao, scoring 4 objectives in opposition to all of them. The problem in opposition to Madrid shall be to actually take a look at how far they’ve come.

If they’ll preserve the ball away from Carlo Ancelotti’s aspect, win it again rapidly once they lose it and restrict counterattacks, issues they’ve accomplished in latest video games in opposition to inferior opposition, there is not any purpose they cannot finish their barren run — Barca have not crushed their rivals in LaLiga since 2019 — on this fixture.

play 1:04 Gab and Juls focus on stories linking AC Milan’s Franck Kessie to Barcelona.

Stats of curiosity heading into Sunday

Actual Madrid are on their finest Clasico run in years, having received the final 5 conferences in all competitions. The final staff to dominate this rivalry to that extent was Pep Guardiola’s Barca, who received 5 in a row between 2008 and 2010, together with the well-known 6-2 on the Bernabeu and 5-Zero at Camp Nou.

Benzema is LaLiga’s excellent offensive participant, topping the charts for objectives (22) and assists (11) in addition to anticipated objectives (17.2), non-penalty objectives (17), pictures (89), pictures on the right track (38) and passes into the penalty space (72). (All stats from FBRef.)The breakout season of Vinicius Junior is backed up by numbers too. The winger has dribbled previous 97 gamers — his nearest rival, Rayo Vallecano’s Oscar Trejo, has 61 — and carried the ball into the opposition field 78 occasions, means forward of Betis’ Nabil Fekir with 48.

Surprisingly, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois doesn’t have the very best save share in LaLiga — his 78.4% is available in second to the 80% of Sevilla’s Bono — however elsewhere, Madrid gamers lead in numerous key classes. Toni Kroos is the participant who has performed most passes into the ultimate third (207, forward of Barca’s Sergio Busquets), and Casemiro has received essentially the most tackles (60).

Xavi’s fingerprints on this Barca aspect are most seen in how the staff has recovered its urgent type, however the greatest enchancment has been in entrance of aim. The January signings of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore have particularly helped in that sense: Torres already has 5 objectives in all competitions, whereas Aubameyang has weighed in with six. Traore’s contribution has been establishing objectives, with 4 assists in six appearances.

Targets have been a giant downside for Barca earlier than January. Of their first 21 league video games this season, they scored 32 occasions. In contrast, they’ve netted 20 objectives of their final six LaLiga matches. The objectives at the moment are flying in from all over the place, too, with Riqui Puig the 22nd participant to attain for them within the league this season when he netted final weekend. By no means have so many various gamers scored for a membership in the identical season within the Spanish high flight.

These objectives have contributed to a four-game profitable run within the league and a 12-game unbeaten streak as, with Xavi on the helm, they’ve risen from ninth to 3rd within the desk. The final time they misplaced a sport in regular time was in December to Bayern Munich, with their solely two defeats within the 18 video games since coming after extra-time.

The gamers most certainly to make a distinction are…

Although Benzema and Vinicius usually seize the headlines, there is a sturdy case to be made that Courtois has been Madrid’s most constant, and necessary, participant this season. The goalkeeper has conceded simply 21 objectives in 28 LaLiga video games thus far, protecting 12 clear sheets, and is assured to make one jaw-droppingly good save per sport.

Courtois’ type has helped minimise the affect of Madrid’s typically shaky defence. David Alaba and Eder Militao are each glorious footballers, however neither is resistant to the occasional blunder, whereas damage issues for Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy have left the staff uncovered at full-back.

In midfield, Luka Modric remains to be vastly influential, offering dynamism and ahead momentum alongside Kroos’ rhythmic passing and Casemiro’s assertive play. Modric excelled in opposition to Paris Saint-Germain final week and was then rested in opposition to Mallorca with the Clasico in thoughts. Watching the Croatian go up in opposition to Barca’s younger pretenders Pedri and Gavi — their mixed ages, 19 and 17, add as much as Modric’s 36 — ought to be good enjoyable.

Xavi’s emphasis has been on the group since he took over. “Urgent is non-negotiable,” he mentioned on Wednesday. “There is no room for anybody that is not ready to press. The group is extra necessary than any particular person.”

If Sergio Busquets performs nicely, that often means Barca play nicely, too. There was plenty of debate in regards to the membership captain this season. Is he nonetheless able to performing in opposition to the perfect? Ought to he be dropped? Although there’s one other query, requested earlier within the marketing campaign, which now appears extra related: why is Busquets higher for Spain than Barca?

It is all a matter of favor. Underneath Luis Enrique with the nationwide staff, he is performed higher as a result of the system fits him. With Xavi, that’s now additionally the case at Barca once more. It is true that at 33 age is more and more in opposition to him, nevertheless it’s additionally true that Busquets at his finest, robbing balls again excessive up the pitch and giving it to extra inventive gamers, is often an indication that Barca are enjoying nicely.

Elsewhere, €55 million signing Torres has rapidly established himself as Barca’s key ahead. His motion and intelligence have vastly improved the staff’s attacking output and whereas his ending has let him down at occasions, Xavi’s not fearful. “The objectives will come,” the coach says.

Benzema, left, and Busquets may very well be pivotal to deciding Sunday’s conflict on the Bernabeu. Eric Alonso/Getty Pictures

Key head-to-head matchups

Mendy’s thigh damage means it is going to doubtless be Marcelo at left-back going up in opposition to Ousmane Dembele or Adama Traore on Barcelona’s proper wing. Simply the considered that can have Madridistas fearful.

Marcelo, 33, is a membership legend, however there is a purpose his contract is not going to be renewed when it expires this summer season. The Brazilian was at all times happier becoming a member of the assault slightly than defending — that is nonetheless the case, as evidenced by the pinpoint cross he offered for Benzema to attain with a header in opposition to Mallorca on Monday — however he more and more struggles to get again into place following these frequent forays forwards.

There is no query Barca will goal Madrid’s left-hand aspect if Marcelo begins, and the considered Dembele or Traore operating riot on that flank is a sobering one. He’ll want help from midfield — the inclusion of Fede Valverde would supply cowl — and Vinicius should monitor again too.

The midfield battle shall be attention-grabbing as Barca’s children, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, alongside veteran Busquets, try to get the higher of Madrid’s skilled trio of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos. Simply as necessary, although, would be the matchup on the wings. Dani Alves going head-to-head with fellow Brazilian, Vinicius, ought to be significantly attention-grabbing.

Vinicius, 21, is having fun with an distinctive season and may have an excessive amount of tempo for Alves. Nonetheless, what Alves might lack in tempo — and he isn’t sluggish by any means — he makes up for in expertise. How he offers with Vinicius on the Madrid left and the way Barca normally address Madrid’s counter-attacks might decide the result of this match.