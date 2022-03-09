Real Madrid vs. PSG: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, news, start time

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday will see a titanic clash take place in Spain as Real Madrid welcome Paris Saint-Germain for their second-leg affair. The first leg saw Kylian Mbappe score late on to give the slight advantage to the French club, 1-0. Real are hoping to find their form in attack after a historically poor display in the first leg. These two title contenders will meet for 90 minutes and potentially more, but only one will make it a step closer to the final.

Here’s team news, how you can watch the match and more:

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, March 9 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 9 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu — Madrid, Spain

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid +145; Draw +260; PSG +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Scenarios

Real Madrid advance with a two-goal victory or greater

Extra time will occur if Real Madrid lead by a goal after regulation

PSG advance with a win or draw

Team news

Real Madrid: The biggest news is on the suspension front, where both Casemiro and Ferland Mendy miss out due to yellow card accumulation. Casemiro is the massive missing piece in the middle, leaving the team without its muscle from box to box. Fede Valverde is somebody who will be likely tasked with replacing him, though he offers some different qualities. Expect Valverde to sit deep constantly as the hosts will be cautious when it comes to the PSG counter.

PSG: The big question is whether Kylian Mbappe will play. The French superstar was doubtful for the match on Monday, but on Tuesday things improved as he’s now expected to play. That’s according to manager Mauricio Pochettino, who in his pre-match press conference said he’s fine.

“Kylian and I have spoken and he is fine,” said Pochettino. “When he suffered the knock, he cried out in pain and was hurt. He was able to walk a few hours later, though.”

Prediction

Mbappe plays, he scores, and that strike is just enough to get PSG into the last eight. Pick: Real Madrid 1, PSG 1