Real Madrid vs. PSG: How to watch online, Champions League live stream info, game time, TV channel

PSG @ Real Madrid

Real Madrid is out to make up for their match three weeks ago. They fell a goal shy of PSG in the first leg, losing 1-0. Now behind on aggregation, Real Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.

The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 9th at Santiago Bernabéu, with the winner earning a position in the quarter-finals. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

Who: Real Madrid vs. PSG

Real Madrid vs. PSG When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Real Madrid +145; Draw +260; PSG +175