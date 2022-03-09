Sports

Real Madrid vs. PSG: How to watch online, Champions League live stream info, game time, TV channel

March 8, 2022
CBS Sports Staff
No Comments

uefa-champions-thumb-04-real-madrid-v-psg.jpg

The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+

Who’s Playing

PSG @ Real Madrid

What to Know

Real Madrid is out to make up for their match three weeks ago. They fell a goal shy of PSG in the first leg, losing 1-0. Now behind on aggregation, Real Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.

The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 9th at Santiago Bernabéu, with the winner earning a position in the quarter-finals. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

How To Watch

  • Who: Real Madrid vs. PSG
  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Santiago Bernabéu
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ 
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Real Madrid +145; Draw +260; PSG +175

Featured Game | Real Madrid vs. PSG

Powered by Caesars Sportsbook

The post Real Madrid vs. PSG: How to watch online, Champions League live stream info, game time, TV channel first appeared on CBS Sports.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram