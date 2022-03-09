The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+
Who’s Playing
PSG @ Real Madrid
What to Know
Real Madrid is out to make up for their match three weeks ago. They fell a goal shy of PSG in the first leg, losing 1-0. Now behind on aggregation, Real Madrid will need a win by two to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.
The match between the two teams is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 9th at Santiago Bernabéu, with the winner earning a position in the quarter-finals. Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
Wednesday’s broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
How To Watch
- Who: Real Madrid vs. PSG
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Santiago Bernabéu
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Real Madrid +145; Draw +260; PSG +175
Featured Game | Real Madrid vs. PSG
The post Real Madrid vs. PSG: How to watch online, Champions League live stream info, game time, TV channel first appeared on CBS Sports.