Real Salt Lake and Houston play to scoreless tie in opener

February 27, 2022
Al Lindsey
KPRC/AP Images

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.

The Dynamo, under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, had a chance to score in the 60th minute when Adam Lundqvist sent a shot on goal from 18 yards out that was knocked away by Zac MacMath. Lundqvist grabbed the rebound, but his header sailed wide.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark made his debut for Houston — deflecting a shot by Maikel Chang in the 73rd minute and touching away Pablo Ruiz’s pass to off-season acquisition Sergio Córdova in the 80th to preserve the tie.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero had his shot bounce off the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

