Realistic Trades to Rescue NBA’s Top Young Stars | Bleacher Report

Atlanta Hawks Obtain: Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz Obtain: Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, No. 16 choose, 2024 first-round choose (top-five protected)

The Atlanta Hawks adopted up their 2021 journey to the Japanese Convention Finals with a 43-39 file and a radical first-round thrashing by the hands of the Miami Warmth. Anybody who watched the Warmth protection fixate on Trae Younger and dare every other Hawk to attain might rightly conclude that Atlanta’s dynamic lead guard wants assist from a second star on offense.

The larger, extra foundational want is on the opposite finish of the ground. Atlanta has ranked within the bottom five on D in 4 of the final 5 seasons, with 2020-21’s No. 17 rating the lone just-barely-respectable outlier.

In transferring Bogdanovic to unravel their defensive points, the Hawks get into Whac-a-Mole territory. Bogdanovic was key to assuaging one other longstanding problem with the crew, its lack of a dependable creator with Younger off the ground. This deal presumes alternative secondary playmakers are simpler to seek out than a transformative inside power with three DPOY trophies on his mantle—which looks as if a protected wager.

The Hawks may need to sweeten the deal, and Utah ought to insist on De’Andre Hunter’s inclusion. The Jazz are as low on high quality wing defenders as Atlanta is, and the downgrade from Gobert to Capela will solely make that shortcoming extra damaging. The Hawks ought to reply to requests for added property by floating Kevin Huerter or extra draft fairness as a substitute.

Each groups’ emotions about Gobert’s contract will likely be key. He is owed $169.7 million over the following 4 years (participant possibility in 2025-26), a hefty sum for a man who’ll be 33 within the final season of the deal. However with the Gobert-Donovan Mitchell rift such a relentless supply of chatter, perhaps the Jazz can be much less inclined to hold that contract than the Hawks.

If Utah is about on splitting its stars, it might do rather a lot worse than including reputable draft fairness and two cheaper starting-caliber gamers—and that is if it could possibly’t persuade the Hawks so as to add some throw-ins. Plus, how are you going to flip down the possibility to nook the market on Bogdanovics?

Atlanta has alternate options. It might financial institution on Onyeka Okongwu being prepared to slip in as a superior defensive alternative for Capela. Dealing Capela and/or Huerter for a defensive improve on the wing can be an possibility in that state of affairs. However Younger is likely one of the recreation’s elite offensive engines, and the Hawks have to help him on the opposite finish—proper now.

There may not be a single participant within the league who’d elevate Atlanta’s protection as shortly and considerably as Gobert.