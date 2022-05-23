Entertainment

Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors

May 23, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments

As we reported last month, the 2022 Black Music Honors went down this past Thursday (May 19) live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, honoring iconic musical acts Dru Hill, The Whispers, Karyn White, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson and our very own Erica Campbell as part of the gospel duo Mary Mary.

Hosted by LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis (seen above), the event proved to be a night filled with immense respect for those who’ve laid the groundwork for gospel and soul music throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From the outstanding tribute Tevin Campbell received from rising R&B stars Avery Wilson, Eric Bellinger and Keedron Bryant to a delightful Kid N’ Play reunion that was nostalgic to say the least, there appeared to be no dull moments whatsoever at the 7th annual Black Music Honors.

“Performers gracing the stage at this year’s power-packed televised show includes popular late 80’s Hip-Hop Duo Kid N’ Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multi-GRAMMY-Award-Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar-Award-Winning The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.”

1. Trina Braxton

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Trina Braxton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

2. LeToya Luckett

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

LeToya Luckett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

3. Kevin Ross

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Kevin Ross attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

4. Karyn White

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Karyn White attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

5. Raz B

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Raz B attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

6. Keri Hilson

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Keri Hilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

7. Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R)  Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

8. Headkrack

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

The Morning Hustle‘s Headkrack attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

9. Devin Johnson & Jade Novah

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Devin Johnson & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

10. Tiny & Heiress Diana Harris

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Tiny & daughter Heiress Diana Harris attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

11. Dru Hill

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Dru Hill attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

12. Eric Bellinger

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Eric Bellinger attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

13. Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson seated inside the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

14. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

15. Tevin Campbell

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Tevin Campbell attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

16. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

17. Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

18. Kid N’ Play

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Kid N’ Play attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

19. Sheléa

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Sheléa attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

20. Pastor Mike Jr.

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ) 

21. Tammy Rivera & Charlie Williams

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tammy Rivera & daughter Charlie Williams attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

22. Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

23. Amber Riley

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Amber Riley attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ) 

24. Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

25. Dionne Farris

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Dionne Farris attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

26. Don Jackson

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Don Jackson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

27. Angela Yee

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Angela Yee attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

28. Crystal Aikin

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Crystal Aikin attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

29. PJ Morton

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

PJ Morton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

30. Timon Kyle Durrett

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Timon Kyle Durrett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).

31. Avery Wilson

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Avery Wilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

32. DeRay Davis

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

DeRay Davis attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )

33. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

2022 Black Music Honors

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram