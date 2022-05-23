Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors

As we reported last month, the 2022 Black Music Honors went down this past Thursday (May 19) live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, honoring iconic musical acts Dru Hill, The Whispers, Karyn White, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson and our very own Erica Campbell as part of the gospel duo Mary Mary.
Hosted by LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis (seen above), the event proved to be a night filled with immense respect for those who’ve laid the groundwork for gospel and soul music throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From the outstanding tribute Tevin Campbell received from rising R&B stars Avery Wilson, Eric Bellinger and Keedron Bryant to a delightful Kid N’ Play reunion that was nostalgic to say the least, there appeared to be no dull moments whatsoever at the 7th annual Black Music Honors.
“Performers gracing the stage at this year’s power-packed televised show includes popular late 80’s Hip-Hop Duo Kid N’ Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multi-GRAMMY-Award-Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar-Award-Winning The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.”
1. Trina Braxton
Trina Braxton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
2. LeToya Luckett
LeToya Luckett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
3. Kevin Ross
Kevin Ross attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
4. Karyn White
Karyn White attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
5. Raz B
Raz B attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
6. Keri Hilson
Keri Hilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
7. Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett
(L to R) Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
8. Headkrack
The Morning Hustle‘s Headkrack attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
9. Devin Johnson & Jade Novah
(L to R) Devin Johnson & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
10. Tiny & Heiress Diana Harris
Tiny & daughter Heiress Diana Harris attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
11. Dru Hill
Dru Hill attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
12. Eric Bellinger
Eric Bellinger attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
13. Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson
(L to R) Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson seated inside the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
14. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary
(L to R) Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
15. Tevin Campbell
Tevin Campbell attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
16. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary
(L to R) Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
17. Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group
Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
18. Kid N’ Play
Kid N’ Play attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
19. Sheléa
Sheléa attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
20. Pastor Mike Jr.
Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
21. Tammy Rivera & Charlie Williams
(L to R) Tammy Rivera & daughter Charlie Williams attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
22. Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah
(L to R) Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
23. Amber Riley
Amber Riley attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
24. Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart
(L to R) Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
25. Dionne Farris
Dionne Farris attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
26. Don Jackson
Don Jackson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
27. Angela Yee
Angela Yee attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
28. Crystal Aikin
Crystal Aikin attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
29. PJ Morton
PJ Morton attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
30. Timon Kyle Durrett
Timon Kyle Durrett attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors ).
31. Avery Wilson
Avery Wilson attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
32. DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis attends the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )
33. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary
Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary attend the 7th Annual Black Music Honors on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors )