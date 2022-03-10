Recent Match Report – Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, 6th Match

Australia Girls 193 for 3 (Healy 72, Lanning 35, Haynes 34, Sohail 2-39) beat Pakistan Girls 190 for six (Maroof 78*, Riaz 53, King 2-24) by seven wickets

Australia bought the higher of Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided recreation within the second 2022 ODI World Cup match for either side in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. After limiting Pakistan to a below-par 190 for six, Australia, the frontrunners for the title, rode Alyssa Healy‘s fast half-century to wrap up their second win in a row, with seven wickets and greater than 15 overs to spare.

Two years to the day since her 75 within the T20 World Cup final, Healy steered the chase with two 60-plus stands on her technique to a 79-ball 72. The primary was along with her opening companion, Rachael Haynes, who adopted up her ODI better of 130 within the earlier recreation with a run-a-ball 34, and the subsequent one was with No. 3 Meg Lanning. Dropped on eight by Aliya Riaz at midwicket, Healy confirmed simply how harmful she will be if let off the hook.

Unleashing an array of pulls, her favourite shot, and majestic inside-out lofted drives, and making deft use of her ft in opposition to Pakistan’s four-pronged spin assault, Healy added a component of inevitability to the consequence after being reprieved. With Haynes, whom offspinner Nida Dar dropped off her personal bowling when on 26, Healy powered Australia to 50 inside 9 overs and previous the three-digit mark inside 18.

The run charge did not actually problem Australia, and sloppy catching made issues worse for Pakistan, and their 16th straight defeat in an ODI World Cup loomed massive as Lanning, too, discovered fluency after scoring simply three off 20 balls. Lanning put her lower to good use to hit a sequence of fours but it surely additionally brought on her undoing when she chopped Omaima Sohail on on 35. Sohail later took out Healy simply when she seemed set to waltz to 100.

Bismah Maroof will get a hug from Aliya Riaz after reaching her half-century AFP/Getty Pictures

When Healy fell, Australia want simply 38 in 23 overs. Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney took solely one other 7.Three overs to overtake the goal, because of their unbeaten fourth-wicket stand, and hold Australia’s 13-Zero document in opposition to Pakistan in ODIs intact.

Within the first half, Pakistan’s highest stand in ODI World Cups, between Bismah Maroof and Riaz, and Maroof’s unbeaten 78, have been the highlights. However a painfully gradual scoring charge – with 186 dots – meant Australia’s resolution to bowl, and play three spinners, stood vindicated. It got here to Maroof and Riaz to breathe life into Pakistan’s innings after they have been 44 for four in underneath 13 overs.

Firstly, Pakistan crawled to 37 for two within the spin-less powerplay, although they discovered a couple of boundaries early on. Opener Nahida Khan, changing the injured Javeria Khan, perished to the extensive lone slip within the third over as Megan Schutt‘s late motion had her reaching for a large supply. Perry, too, formed a couple of away, together with the primary ball of her second over, which Sidra Ameen edged to Lanning at first slip. Schutt’s swing within the powerplay was recorded at a formidable 2.four levels and Perry’s at 1.9 levels.

Alana King supplied the primary glimpse of spin, and bought an orthodox, tossed-up legbreak to crash into Sohail’s stumps. Jess Jonassen and Amanda-Jade Wellington got here on quickly after as Australia utilized the choke, Wellington additionally taking out Dar.

Alana King picked up a few key wickets Getty Pictures

At that stage, little got here by the use of runs and wickets fell in fast succession for Pakistan, however Maroof tucked one away to the midwicket boundary for her first 4 and added a second to her tally with a wonderful square-drive. She appeared reluctant to go aerial early on and introduced up her 15th ODI half-century, off 96 balls.

For a participant returning to steer her staff solely six months after childbirth, the celebration of the milestone was becoming: bat on floor, arms folded in a cradle, out got here the rock-the-baby gesture as Maroof turned in the direction of the dressing room the place her mom and daughter acknowledged her effort.

In Riaz, Maroof discovered a companion to rebuild with. Each batters struck their maiden fifties in ODI World Cups, the primary occasion of two Pakistani girls making half-centuries in a 50-over innings. Riaz bought to hers with a strong 4 to effective leg off Schutt on the 107th ball of her innings, and now has the joint-second-highest ODI fifties for a batter at No. 6 or lower. She fell shortly after reaching the milestone, although, the 189-ball fifth-wicket stand ended by Nicola Carey.

Pakistan have been going at simply over three an over on the 45th over earlier than Carey’s eighth, the 47th of the innings, went for a couple of. Maroof guided a chest-high no-ball for 4 over brief third man to kick-off the 14-run over. Fatima Sana did her bit with a 15-ball 14 at No. 7. She perished within the penultimate over as Healy snaffled her backside edge off an tried sweep, off King’s bowling. Diana Baig’s 7 off 4 balls and Maroof’s cover-driven 4 off the ultimate ball of the innings helped Pakistan to 190 for six.