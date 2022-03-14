Recent Match Report – India vs Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka tour of India, 2nd Test

India 252 (Iyer 92, Jayawickrama 3-81, Embuldeniya 3-94) and 303 for 9 dec. (Iyer 67, Pant 50, Jayawickrama 4-78) beat Sri Lanka 109 (Mathews 43, Bumrah 5-24) and 208 (Karunaratne 107, Mendis 54, Ashwin 4-55, Bumrah 3-23) by 238 runs

For 173 balls, Dimuth Karunaratne defied India. In setting up a fantastic 14th Take a look at century, he confirmed his team-mates hitting your method out of bother wasn’t the one method to succeed on a troublesome Bengaluru observe that provided sharp flip and variable bounce. Then he acquired a pearl from Jasprit Bumrah that breached his defences.

play 0:25 WATCH – Ashwin will get Kusal Mendis stumped

Even somebody as nicely set as he was could not fairly decide the extent of late inward motion on that full supply, and that was that for Sri Lanka. Within the face of a relentless assault, the others proved to be sitting geese as their high-risk, high-returns technique fell flat. India wrapped up an emphatic 2-Zero sequence win inside two periods on the third day on the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The sequence lasted all of six days, with Sri Lanka’s 208 all out of their last innings being their highest whole of the lot.

The innings promised much more, particularly after Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis began the day positively. Whereas Mendis’s positivity wasn’t a lot of a shock, Karunaratne tried to take a leaf out of Shreyas Iyer’s e-book early within the day, repeatedly stepping out to negate Jadeja from the tough. Within the very first over, he additionally tried an uncharacteristic reverse sweep. This wasn’t the stonewaller Karunaratne, who has methodically constructed knocks to be the highest run-getter among openers since 2018. This was Karunaratne attempting to throw the oppositions spinners off their settings within the face of a difficult floor.

This strategy rubbed off on Mendis too, as he stepped out and took R Ashwin on on the different finish. The primary eight overs of the day produced 42, and immediately India have been trying to find solutions. On this interval, what labored for Sri Lanka was their readability in committing themselves absolutely ahead or going proper again to play the ball. The odd ball scooting low or leaping from the tough did not appear to trouble them a lot. Mendis raised his 12th half-century off simply 57 balls.

R Ashwin had Dhananjaya de Silva caught by Hanuma Vihari at quick leg to go previous Dale Steyn on the most-Take a look at-wickets chart BCCI

However the celebration did not final lengthy as he ran down the pitch, solely to be deceived by Ashwin’s guile. Stepping out to smother the spin, he was finished in by the skid off the pitch as Rishabh Pant effected a wonderful stumping. This helped Ashwin equal Dale Steyn’s tally of 439 Test wickets, a day after he went previous Kapil Dev’s tally of 434.

On a floor that turns massive, essentially the most harmful supply is commonly the one that does not flip. Angelo Mathews discovered as a lot the exhausting method, stabbing at a Jadeja supply exterior the road just for the ball to sneak by means of and flatten the stumps. From there on, Sri Lanka have been in free fall.

Dhanajaya de Silva was out to sharp flip as he lobbed a catch to Hanuma Vihari at quick leg, Ashwin going previous Steyn with that. Niroshan Dickwella survived a DRS name for caught behind, however his tendency to run down the pitch and play massive photographs value him as he was finished in by Axar Patel’s skid to be stumped.

As all this performed out at one finish, Karunaratne shelved his enterprising avatar and introduced out the exhausting grind, additionally to good impact. He performed with tender arms, performed together with his bat near the physique and ensured he did not let the spinners dictate phrases. The identical might hardly be mentioned about the remainder of the line-up. Charith Asalanka was the subsequent to go as he lobbed a easy catch to backward sq. leg.

play 0:49 WATCH – Handshakes and applause after Lakmal will get out

As Karunaratne approached his century, he began to take probabilities as he was working out of companions. As soon as into the nineties, he reverse swept for 2 runs, then introduced out a standard sweep in entrance of sq. for 4 after which, having acquired to 99 through three singles, introduced out a neat flick to the backward-square-leg fence off Bumrah to achieve his hundred. No sooner had he celebrated attending to the landmark in what was a terrific knock, did Bumrah bounce again to get him with that magic ball. On “tail dismantle” mode, Bumrah took yet another – Suranga Lakmal’s final innings in Take a look at cricket ending together with his stumps disturbed – to complete with a match haul of eight.

The tame finish wasn’t fully sudden, however Sri Lanka could be the primary to confess they must have utilized themselves higher. This was among the many simpler sequence wins for India at residence currently and, whereas clinically dismantling their opponents, they’d ticked loads of packing containers to finish a dominant home season on a excessive. The season had begun with New Zealand being handed defeat throughout codecs, and ended with Sri Lanka being given the identical remedy, West Indies having fared no higher in between.