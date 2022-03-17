Recent Match Report – New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, 16th Match

South Africa 229 for 8 (Wolvaardt 67, Luus 51, Kapp 34*, Amelia Kerr 3-50) beat New Zealand 228 (Devine 93, Amelia Kerr 42, Ismail 3-27, Khaka 3-31, Kapp 2-44) by two wickets

A heroic efficiency by Marizanne Kapp, not for the primary time at this World Cup both, made all of the distinction as South Africa prolonged their successful streak to 4 matches. Kapp scored 34* in 35 balls as South Africa made exhausting work of what ought to have been an easier chase and snuck house by two wickets, handing New Zealand their third loss in 5 matches.

It was South Africa’s 13th win chasing in 15 matches (with one no-result and one tie) because the begin of 2020, and their first victory over New Zealand in World Cups, and had them drawing level on points with Australia on the high. The outcome left South Africa one win away from securing a semi-final spot, however New Zealand are in a precarious place and susceptible to lacking out on the knockouts.

Replying to New Zealand’s 228, South Africa have been cruising at 161 for two within the 36th over. Laura Wolvaardt had racked up her third successive half-century, after being put down on 33; Sune Luus was on her strategy to a second fifty, and Amelia Kerr, whose first seven overs value 46 runs, was introduced on to bowl.

Cue chaos.

Laura Wolvaardt drives one by covers ICC by way of Getty Pictures

South Africa misplaced three wickets for 9 runs in 27 balls, together with each Wolvaardt and Luus, to depart it to the decrease order to complete the chase. South Africa wanted 59 runs off 59 balls when Luus was dismissed. Kapp and Chloe Tryon, the identical pair that received South Africa out of jail against England, got here collectively to placed on 28 runs off 30 balls, however Tryon could not see it by, as she stepped out and hit Frances Mackay to Amelia Kerr at deep midwicket in the beginning of the 46th over. South Africa wanted 31 off 29 balls then.

When Trisha Chetty, who was with Kapp within the England recreation, arrived and swung huge however received a vanguard for Mackay to gather a return catch, South Africa wanted 18 off 17. And when Shabnim Ismail, who completed the England recreation with Chetty, was bowled by Sophie Devine within the penultimate over, it was 12 off ten.

Ayabonga Khaka, who was not wanted to bat within the earlier two matches, missed the primary ball she confronted, and top-edged an tried hoick the second ball, nevertheless it fell safely between mid-off and mid-on to place Kapp again on strike. Kapp smashed Devine over mid-off for 4 after which pushed her to long-on to make sure she would face within the remaining over. South Africa wanted six runs from six balls then.

Sophie Devine thumps one down the bottom AFP by way of Getty Pictures

Mackay was tasked with the ultimate over. Off the primary ball, Kapp slog-swept her for 4. Off the second, she ran a single to long-on, after which met Khaka mid-pitch for a prolonged dialog. With scores stage, Khaka went on the again foot to punch Mackay to mid-off for a fast scramble to finish the win because the dressing room erupted in pleasure.

Kapp sank to her haunches in reduction. “I am drained,” she instructed the tv interviewee afterwards. So have been New Zealand, after they got here again nicely, however not nicely sufficient.

Ultimately, New Zealand did not have sufficient runs to play with after they have been stored to 228 on an excellent Seddon Park pitch. South Africa’s assault discovered swing early after which took tempo off the ball to immediate a lower-order collapse. New Zealand misplaced six wickets for 30 runs in 46 balls, and did not bat out their 50 overs.

Devine fell seven runs in need of a second century at this World Cup and put New Zealand able to push for a giant rating. She shared in an 81-run stand for the second wicket with Amelia Kerr and 80 for the fourth wicket with Maddy Inexperienced, however New Zealand couldn’t get away from South Africa’s quicks. Ismail struck on the high and backside of the innings, Khaka had two catches dropped however nonetheless completed with three wickets, whereas Kapp took two wickets in two balls on the dying to cap off a dominant efficiency from the quicks.