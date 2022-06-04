Recent MLB Trades That Could Haunt Teams Entering the 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

zero of 8
Whether or not it is the Chicago White Sox’s James Shields-Fernando Tatis Jr. debacle or the Chicago Cubs’ failed gamble on Jose Quintana, the worst trades in Main League Baseball’s current historical past want no introduction.
Other than these, just a few extra may actually begin to harm in 2022.
We see eight particularly which may quickly be part of the pantheon of the league’s worst current trades. A pair are already dangerous but may nonetheless worsen. Others may look innocent now however not a lot within the close to future if gamers who had been prospects on the time of the deal make the leap to stardom this season.
We’ll proceed in chronological order.
The Deal (July 30, 2017): Los Angeles Dodgers get LHP Tony Watson; Pittsburgh Pirates get SS Oneil Cruz and RHP Angel German
In equity, Watson was exactly what the Dodgers wanted him to be after they rented him from the Pirates for the stretch run of the 2017 season.
The veteran lefty posted a 2.70 ERA in 24 regular-season appearances and subsequently remained a weapon throughout Los Angeles’ ill-fated (yet ultimately sympathetic) World Sequence run. He was unscored upon in 9 of the 11 video games he pitched in that October.
As Cruz was barely among the many membership’s prime 30 prospects as ranked by Baseball America, it did not look like the Dodgers had parted with a blue-chip expertise to accumulate Watson. However that is now not the case.
The 23-year-old Cruz is now extensively thought-about a top-100 prospect, even rating as extremely as No. Eight general for FanGraphs. And his upside is plainly evident. He hits the ball about as hard as you’d count on from a 6’7″, 210-pound unit, and he is succeeded in silencing questions on whether or not he can stick at shortstop.
If Cruz realizes his potential for the Pirates in 2022, the Dodgers might be watching from afar wishing he was as an alternative sharing the center of their infield with Trea Turner.
The Deal (July 31, 2018): Pittsburgh Pirates get RHP Chris Archer; Tampa Bay Rays get RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Austin Meadows and RHP Shane Baz
Talking of the Pirates, anybody who thinks that their commerce for Archer is already an all-time misfire is not alone.
It certainly is, and never simply because Archer flopped in service of a Pirates staff that was already on skinny ice when he arrived in July 2018. Glasnow developed into an ace for the Rays earlier than present process Tommy John surgery final summer time, whereas Meadows has change into an All-Star slugger in his personal proper.
And but, what would actually seal the infamy of this deal is that if Baz makes good on the hype in 2022.
It was a sufficiently big shock even on the time when Baz was revealed because the player to be named later within the preliminary settlement between the Pirates and Rays. Removed from a non-prospect, he was ranked by Baseball America as Pittsburgh’s No. Three expertise on the outset of 2018.
Following a 2021 season through which he impressed within the minors, the majors and even within the Olympics together with his high-octane heater and dazzling secondary pitches, Baz is now within the dialogue of the most effective pitching prospects in baseball. With him in it, a Pirates farm system that is already nice could be even higher.
The Deal (Dec. 3, 2018): New York Mets get 2B Robinson Cano and RHP Edwin Diaz; Seattle Mariners get OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Jay Bruce, RHP Anthony Swarzak and RHP Gerson Bautista
Opposite to Pittsburgh’s miscalculation on Archer, the Mets’ deal for Cano and Diaz has but to really stay as much as its dangerous popularity.
It is certainly no good look on Cano that he missed all of 2021 serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing medicine. Instantly previous that, although, was a superb season in 2020. And for his half, Diaz has largely recovered from his disastrous first impression in Flushing in 2019.
Slightly, this commerce’s popularity was largely knowledgeable by Kelenic’s stand up the prospect ranks in 2019 and 2020. However when he lastly arrived in Seattle final Might, disappointment adopted as he managed only a .615 OPS and 14 dwelling runs in 93 video games.
To Kelenic’s credit score, nonetheless, he turned a nook when he ripped off an .854 OPS and 7 homers in September. In his own words: “I have never 100 % received it discovered but, however you possibly can see that I am trending in the fitting route.”
The Mets might be wishing that they had Kelenic of their outfield if he picks up the place he left off. In the meantime, they’re going to even be wishing that they had Dunn and his splendid curveball if there’s extra the place final 12 months’s 3.75 ERA got here from.
The Deal (Nov. 20 2019): Philadelphia Phillies get LHP Cristopher Sanchez; Tampa Bay Rays get 3B/1B Curtis Mead
There are blockbuster trades, after which there are others just like the one which despatched Sanchez to Philadelphia and Mead to Tampa Bay a little bit over two years in the past.
It was such an innocuous occasion that even MLB Trade Rumors could not conjure so many as 150 phrases about it. Although each gamers had been too good to be thought-about non-prospects on the time, neither was a top-100 expertise worthy of a headline and some paragraphs’ price of reward.
That is now not true for certainly one of them.
Although Sanchez is admittedly a decent-looking prospect, Mead is on one other stage after placing himself on the nationwide radar in 2021 as he hit .321/.378/.533 with 15 dwelling runs and 11 stolen bases. His final cease was at Triple-A Durham, the place he went 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits in 4 video games.
Although Mead is not anticipated to interrupt into the majors in 2022, he won’t give the Rays a lot of a selection if he continues to hit like he did final season. Both means, the Phillies might be wishing that they had the Australian standing by to assist an infield that is at the moment affected by query marks.
The Deal (Aug. 31, 2020): Oakland Athletics get LHP Mike Minor and money; Texas Rangers get 1B Dustin Harris and OF Marcus Smith
Following a 2019 season through which he was a down-ballot contender for the American League Cy Younger Award, Minor hit the skids and had little commerce worth by the commerce deadline for the shortened 2020 season.
The A’s nonetheless took an opportunity on him, agreeing to ship two gamers to be named later to Texas in trade for the veteran left-hander.
It did not work out. Minor pitched to a 5.48 ERA in 5 appearances for the A’s in September. And after not showing in any respect through the staff’s win over the Chicago White Sox within the Wild Card Spherical, he labored completely in aid reverse the Astros within the division sequence.
As for the Rangers, one of many gamers to be named later that they received for Minor is all of a sudden the most effective prospects of their system. That is Harris, who blew away expectations in hitting .327/.401/.542 with 20 homers and 25 steals at Single-A and Excessive-A in 2021.
If Harris was nonetheless in Oakland’s system, he could be the inheritor obvious at first base for Matt Olson, who’s more likely to be traded as quickly as Main League Baseball emerges from the lockout.
The Deal (Dec. 29, 2020): San Diego Padres get LHP Blake Snell; Tampa Bay Rays get RHP Luis Patino, C Francisco Mejia, RHP Cole Wilcox and C Blake Hunt
After it occurred, preliminary reactions to the Padres’ commerce for Snell had been understandably optimistic.
This, in spite of everything, was the identical man who had gained the AL Cy Younger Award in 2018 and who was contemporary off one other profitable season with the Rays in 2020. He might need even ended up with a hoop if he hadn’t gotten a premature hook in Sport 6 of the World Sequence.
Nonetheless, Snell’s first season with the Padres in 2021 noticed him notice dangers that had been there all alongside. He missed time on the injured record and pitched to a subpar 4.20 ERA when he was wholesome, marking the second time within the final three seasons that he had fallen in need of ace-caliber manufacturing.
Granted, this does not imply the Rays have gained this commerce simply but. Mejia was strong in tandem with Mike Zunino in 2021, however Patino had rising pains as a starter, and neither Wilcox nor Hunt cracked the majors.
But as exemplified by his blistering fastball, Patino nonetheless has sky-high upside. And after balancing 52 strikeouts towards 5 walks at Single-A in 2021, Wilcox appears like a keeper in his personal proper. They’re exactly the form of gamers the Padres will want they nonetheless had if Snell’s points proceed in 2022.
The Deal (Jan. 24, 2021): New York Yankees get RHP Jameson Taillon; Pittsburgh Pirates get RHP Roansy Contreras, RHP Miguel Yajure, LF Canaan Smith-Njigba and INF Maikol Escotto
The chance the Yankees made after they traded for Taillon was apparent and but additionally arguably worthwhile.
Due to his second Tommy John operation, the hard-throwing righty did not pitch after Might 1, 2019, after which missed the entire 2020 season whereas in restoration. On the plus aspect, he was nonetheless simply 29 years outdated and solely two years faraway from a 2018 breakout marked by a 3.20 ERA and 191 innings.
Nonetheless, the deal did not produce speedy dividends for the Yankees in 2021. Taillon did pitch 144.1 innings however with a roughly common 4.30 ERA. He additionally needed to have ankle surgical procedure in October, from which he is still recovering.
As for the Pirates, even they may not have anticipated Contreras ascending as a top-100 prospect in 2021. Although he missed time in the course of the minor league season with a forearm strain, he was in any other case in a position to maintain mid-to-high 90s velocity as he pitched to a 2.64 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per 9 innings.
Whereas Contreras might need been a candidate to interrupt camp within the Yankees rotation, they’re now powerless to cease him from doing so in Pittsburgh.
The Deal (July 29, 2021): New York Yankees get RF Joey Gallo and LHP Joely Rodriguez; Texas Rangers get INF Ezequiel Duran, INF Josh Smith, INF/OF Trevor Hauver and RHP Glenn Otto
Whereas we’re bashing the Yankees, we’d as nicely additionally level out that their commerce for Gallo may fail in 2022.
Or relatively, proceed to fail. Whereas he did crush 13 dwelling runs with the Bombers after coming over from the Rangers final 12 months, he additionally hit simply .160 and struck out in 88 of his 188 at-bats.
As a result of he is a two-time All-Star and Gold Glover, it needs to be straightforward to imagine that Gallo will bounce again in 2022. However he is additionally the form of participant who defies certainty. Frankly, the subsequent season he spends as a full-time star may also be his first such season.
The Yankees may probably look to commerce Gallo relatively than take any extra probabilities with him. But when they do, it will be for nowhere close to the value that they paid to get him. Even on the time, it was usually agreed that the Rangers received a good bundle of prospects for the slugger.
Now? Much more so. We have now Duran and Smith rated amongst Texas’ 10 greatest prospects, and each even cracked FanGraphs’ prime 100. Although each are extra so candidates to interrupt in subsequent 12 months, there is a non-zero likelihood they’re going to be seen within the majors earlier than 2022 is over.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.
