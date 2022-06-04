Recent MLB Trades That Could Haunt Teams Entering the 2022 Season | Bleacher Report

1 of 8

Justin Berl/Getty Photos

The Deal (July 30, 2017): Los Angeles Dodgers get LHP Tony Watson; Pittsburgh Pirates get SS Oneil Cruz and RHP Angel German

In equity, Watson was exactly what the Dodgers wanted him to be after they rented him from the Pirates for the stretch run of the 2017 season.

The veteran lefty posted a 2.70 ERA in 24 regular-season appearances and subsequently remained a weapon throughout Los Angeles’ ill-fated (yet ultimately sympathetic) World Sequence run. He was unscored upon in 9 of the 11 video games he pitched in that October.

As Cruz was barely among the many membership’s prime 30 prospects as ranked by Baseball America, it did not look like the Dodgers had parted with a blue-chip expertise to accumulate Watson. However that is now not the case.

The 23-year-old Cruz is now extensively thought-about a top-100 prospect, even rating as extremely as No. Eight general for FanGraphs. And his upside is plainly evident. He hits the ball about as hard as you’d count on from a 6’7″, 210-pound unit, and he is succeeded in silencing questions on whether or not he can stick at shortstop.

If Cruz realizes his potential for the Pirates in 2022, the Dodgers might be watching from afar wishing he was as an alternative sharing the center of their infield with Trea Turner.