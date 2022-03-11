Recipe: Apple Hamantaschen from Breads Bakery

Hamantaschen cookies are a standard favourite throughout the Jewish vacation of Purim. Triangle-shaped, they arrive with assorted fillings, similar to apple, poppy, prune or chocolate.

Breads Bakery, of New York Metropolis, shares with “CBS Sunday Morning” viewers the recipe for his or her standard Hamantaschen, beneath. (You’ll find this and different recipes, together with chocolate babka and challah, on the Breads Bakery website.)

Apple Hamantaschen from New York’s Breads Bakery. Breads Bakery



Apple Hamantaschen from Breads Bakery

Makes about 45 hamantaschen (freezing directions included)

Components:

For the Dough

185 grams (1 stick + 5 Tbsp) butter

40 grams (Three Tbsp) sugar

75 grams (half cup) powdered sugar, sifted

Pinch of salt

1 egg

340 grams (2 3/four cup) all-purpose flour

For the Apple Filling

5-6 medium Granny Smith apples

150 grams (3/four cup) sugar

1/four cup + 1 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Pinch of salt

45 grams (half cup) cake or bread crumbs

1 tsp cinnamon

1 egg for egg wash

Powdered sugar for dusting

Urged Gear:

peeler

chef knife and reducing board

sauce pan

a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment

plastic wrap

rolling pin

approx. 3″ hexagon or spherical cutter

piping bag or spoon

pastry brush or your fingers

sheet pan lined with parchment paper

sifter or sieve

Course of:

Combine the dough

Measure out all substances and put aside. [For best results, we recommend using a kitchen scale to weigh ingredients instead of measuring with cups & spoons.] In an electrical mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar and salt on medium pace for about four minutes or till mild and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and blend on low pace for 1 minute or till mixed, scraping the bowl as wanted. Slowly add the egg and blend on medium pace for two minutes or till totally mixed, scraping the bowl as wanted. Add the flour and blend on low pace till simply mixed, about 30 seconds. Don’t overmix! If the dough is crumbly, you may knead it barely by hand till it comes collectively. [Overmixing the flour will allow too much gluten to form in the dough, resulting in a tougher texture. In general for tender baked goods like cakes and cookies, only mix the flour until just combined, even finishing the mix by hand to make sure you don’t overdo it.] Take away the dough from the bowl and type it right into a roughly 6″ x 6″ sq.; cowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for no less than 2 hours or as much as 1 day (or pop it straight within the freezer and freeze for as much as two weeks, defrosting within the fridge in a single day earlier than shaping).

Make the filling

Peel, core, and cube the apples into quarter-inch cubes. Prepare dinner the filling: mix 3/four of the apples, the sugar, and water in a saucepan and cook dinner over medium-high warmth, mashing the apples with the again of a spoon as they soften. Prepare dinner till the combination is the feel of chunky applesauce, including extra water as wanted. Add the remaining apple cubes and mix, cooking a couple of minutes extra. Take away from warmth and add the cinnamon and cake crumbs. Let cool fully earlier than transferring to a piping bag (if utilizing).

Assemble

Make the egg wash by calmly whisking one egg, a pinch of salt, and a splash of water till the yolk breaks up and the combination is clean. Put aside. Roll out the dough: on a calmly floured floor, roll the chilled dough to 1/eight to 1/16″ thick, including flour as wanted to make sure it does not persist with the desk. If the dough breaks, you may patch it with scraps and preserve rolling, or lower the dough into smaller, extra manageable parts to roll. Brush off any extra flour with a dry pastry brush. [There’s a sweet spot where the dough temperature is warm enough to roll without cracking but cold enough to not stick to the table. Before you begin rolling cold dough straight from the fridge, temper it by hitting it firmly with a rolling pin many times on both sides. This helps make the dough more pliable, preventing cracking as you roll it out. (It’s also a stress reliever for the baker.)] Reduce the dough utilizing a hexagon (or circle) cutter. Take away any extra dough, re-form right into a sq. (with out over-kneading), cowl in plastic and refrigerate once more. Evenly egg wash your complete high floor of the hexagons. Pipe the filling: if utilizing a piping bag, lower a half” opening within the tip of the bag, or use a half” spherical tip when you favor. Ensure that your apple filling can match by the opening with out clogging. Pipe (or spoon) roughly 1 teaspoon of apple filling into the middle of every piece, being cautious to not overfill. Fold each different nook (three whole) up and into the middle to type a pyramid, pinching the remaining corners to safe the filling. (If utilizing a circle cutter, think about Three equidistant “corners” and pull these up into the middle.) Organize formed cookies 2″ aside on a parchment-lined sheet pan and refrigerate for no less than 15 minutes. Repeat steps 3 – 7 till you’ve got formed the entire dough, re-rolling scraps as much as Three occasions. [Want to bake your hamantaschen another day? Consolidate them on your sheet pan (without allowing them to touch), wrap well with plastic wrap and freeze for up to one week. Allow them to defrost slightly for 15-20 minutes before baking.]

Bake it good

Bake at 350 levels Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes or till golden brown. Let cool barely earlier than masking in powdered sugar.

Storing your hamantaschen

Hamantaschen will at all times be greatest the day that they are baked, however they will maintain properly at room temperature as much as two days after baking. Retailer the cooled cookies in a sealed container or wrapped in plastic.

It is Purim, which implies it is time for some Hamantaschen, which may include quite a lot of candy fillings. CBS Information





