Recipe: Mashama Bailey’s Chicken Country Captain

Mashama Bailey, the James Beard Award-winning chef from The Grey, in Savannah, Ga., affords “Sunday Morning” viewers her slowly braised rooster in a wealthy broth flavored with curried spices.
Try the recipe beneath, and do not miss Martha Teichner’s interview with Bailey on “CBS Sunday Morning” February 27!
Chicken Country Captain by Mashama Bailey
Serves 8-10 individuals
Elements:
2 complete fryer chickens minimize into Eight items
2 cups diced onions
2 cups diced inexperienced Peppers
four every Serranno peppers diced, with seeds
2 cups chopped garlic
2 Tbsp. curry powder
four cups stewed tomatoes with out the liquid
Three cups white wine
2 qt. wealthy double inventory
Currants/raisins
Chopped parsley
Butter
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Directions:
In a Rondeau pan add 2-Three tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
At medium warmth, brown off all the rooster in batches with out crowding the pan. Relying on the dimensions of your pan, this will likely take 2-Three batches.
Set the rooster apart to make the sauce.
Discard the fats and in that very same Rondeau add Three tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
Sweat the onions, peppers and garlic on low warmth till aromatic and translucent. Flippantly season with salt and pepper.
Add curry powder. Stir collectively till the curry coats the greens.
Add chopped tomatoes and proceed to cook dinner down slowly till the greens start to caramelize and develop into actually mushy, with its fond growing on the underside of the pan. After getting good, golden brown coloring and the greens now not scent uncooked, deglaze with the wine and cut back. When the wine has cooked off, add inventory and three extra tablespoons of olive oil.
Add rooster, convey to a boil, cut back to a simmer and cook dinner at a low warmth till rooster is tender. Examine for salt and take away from warmth.
Earlier than serving, add 1 teaspoon of currants or raisins per particular person; double the quantity if you’d like it sweeter. Add rooster inventory if wanted. End with chopped parsley.
