Recognize him? Apopka police seeking person of interest in voyeurism incident at Bealls Outlet

May 29, 2023
APOPKA, Fla.
Apopka police need the public’s help identifying a man they say reached under an occupied changing room with a cellphone at the Bealls Outlet. 

Police posted several photos of a man from what appears to be the store’s security cameras. According to the news release, the man is considered a person of interest in the voyeurism incident. 

The photos show a Black man dressed in a black hoodie with gray pants and white Nike slides. 

No other information about the incident has been released. 

If you know who this is, Apopka police want you to email them at [email protected] or you can report a tip anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

