Recognize him? Suspect attempts to use credit card tied to carjacking at retail, convenience stores, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are trying to track down the man who used a woman’s credit card that was stolen during a carjacking on Oct. 30, according to the Houston Police Department.

The carjacking was reported around 11 p.m. in a parking lot in the 7900 block of Cook Road.

Police said shortly after the woman dropped her husband off, the suspect opened her driver’s side door and pointed a gun at her, telling her to get out the vehicle. The suspect then took off and the woman’s vehicle was later recovered less than a mile away in the 12500 block of Corona.

The next day, the suspect attempted to use the woman’s credit card at a retail store. On Nov. 3, the same suspect tried to use the credit card again at a convenience store, police said.

Surveillance videos show the suspect leaving both stores.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

