Reconstructing Notre Dame Cathedral – CBS News

It is on the coronary heart of Paris in each sense of the phrase. However this landmark – which has endured for the reason that 12th century – is now virtually unrecognizable inside, as correspondent Seth Doane noticed when “Sunday Morning” was granted uncommon entry.

At present, Notre Dame is a cathedral of scaffolding, after that April 2019 fireplace (doubtless sparked by {an electrical} quick) which engulfed the church.

The magnificent, 160-year-old Gothic spire toppled, and far of the roof collapsed. Remarkably, although, many of the predominant stone construction remained. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild inside 5 years.



Hearth burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Lead contamination from the destroyed roof and spire is simply one of many many challenges slowing renovation work, and even entry to the monument, as Doane came upon. Those that enter are given utterly new garments, that shall be disposed of afterwards.

Doane suited up this previous summer season to go excessive on the scaffolding over the cathedral to fulfill on this commanding perch the person accountable for the renewal effort: Jean-Louis Georgelin, who doesn’t precisely have a lot time to benefit from the vistas of Paris. “Sure, it is some of the magnificent view you may have from Paris, however just for a small time, as a result of this shall be right here just for 5 years,” he mentioned.

He is referring to this scaffolding … and that bold renovation deadline.

“I am right here – me – to win this battle,” he mentioned. “It is a battle. It is a day by day battle.”

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, who’s overseeing the reconstruction of Notre Dame, with correspondent Seth Doane on the roof of the 12th century cathedral, which was broken by fireplace in 2019. CBS Information



The truth is, he is a former navy normal – and Georgelin mentioned that is a part of the explanation Macron selected him. He is charged with managing this rebuilding effort for which they’ve already raised one billion {dollars}.

Georgelin confirmed Doane the gaping gap on the church’s transept (“That is the center of the drama right here”), and identified the place there as soon as was the roof (“Right here you should have in wooden the framework, and above the framework, the roof in lead”).

That is the place a lattice of centuries-old wood beams – generally known as “the forest” – made up a kind of “attic” for the church.

Doane mentioned, “It would not appear to be it will be prepared by 2024.”

“Why do you say that?” requested Georgelin. “As a result of you may have a variety of scaffold?”

“Sure.”

“However we’ve got a plan which may be very exact. Now you may have what we name the stabilization to proceed to the restoration. So, not directly, probably the most troublesome [work] has been achieved.”

Scaffolding within the inside of Notre Dame. CBS Information



To see the work, chief architect Philippe Villeneuve took Doane into that internet of scaffolding, which had initially obscured the cathedral’s hovering ceiling.

Villenueve mentioned this renovation is, for him, a “obligation” and a “mission,” including: “My job is that each morning I get up to save lots of the cathedral.”

They had been setting up non permanent, custom-built wood braces designed to assist the flying buttresses.

Correspondent Seth Doane with chief architect Philippe Villeneuve. CBS Information



With such a beloved landmark, there was debate over each element: chairs versus pews; lighting; and artwork. However Villeneuve instructed us the construction shall be as near the unique as potential:

“We’ll be utilizing the very same supplies as they did throughout the Center Ages and within the 19th century,” he mentioned. “We went to look in quarries to see if the stones we had had been the proper density. [And for the wood], it was oak, it shall be oak. The rebuilding methods are completely equivalent.”

CBS Information visited one of many French forests the place they had been choosing a few of the 1,000 oak bushes – not less than a century previous – for the spire and transept. Earlier this month, they started sawing the primary few bushes.

Historic oak bushes, for use within the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral. CBS Information



Notre Dame didn’t have fashionable security gear, like sprinklers, to gradual the blaze. However French firefighters had educated to struggle a hearth on the cathedral. They used water at decrease strain and tried to keep away from immediately spraying the recent stained glass. Villenueve mentioned the treasured stained-glass home windows, which he known as are irreplaceable, had been spared.

There are carpenters, stone masons and iron staff – artisans from about 20 completely different specialties – at work right here, some on this medieval place utilizing this most fashionable of implements, together with a drone fitted with particular imaging expertise.

Philippe Dillman is analysis director at France’s Nationwide Centre for Scientific Analysis (the CNRS). He confirmed us what he calls Notre Dame’s “digital twin” – excessive decision photographs in his pc. “We made 3-D maps to grasp the best way they had been constructed, and the best way historic folks constructed these cathedrals, but in addition to revive them,” he mentioned.

3-D pc maps present the options of the cathedral, to assist reconstruction. CNRS/Ministere de la Tradition



They usually can examine these photographs with high-resolution ones taken earlier than the fireplace. They’ve examined how the monument moved the place it was harassed by the fireplace and the temperatures at which it burned. They’re making an attempt to grasp the place particular items had been positioned.

Some supplies, like stone, could be re-used. However not burned wooden.

Doane requested, “So, why does it matter if you already know the place, precisely, that [piece] got here from, if you cannot put it again?”

“It is a matter of information of the traditional carpentry,” Dillman replied.

And in making an attempt to grasp these processes, there have been some sudden revelations from supplies like that centuries-old wooden:

“We will have indications on the medieval local weather, the evolution of the medieval local weather, simply by trying on the isotopes contained in the wooden,” Dillman mentioned.

“Wow, so you are not solely studying about placing the cathedral again collectively, you are additionally studying bits and items of historical past, local weather?’ requested Doane.

“Precisely – sciences for the rebuilding of the cathedrals, but it surely’s additionally the cathedral’s for science.”

They’re tantalizing particulars. This valuable time capsule is inspiring and difficult artisans of our fashionable period – charged with preserving the majesty of the previous.



