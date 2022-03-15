Record-Breaking Olympian Allyson Felix Teams Up With Pure Leaf To Help Women Say ‘No’ At Work

File-breaking Olympian Allyson Felix, who famously walked away from a contract with a serious sponsor whereas standing up for maternity and post-partum rights, is now teaming up with Pure Leaf Iced Tea to assist girls saying “no” within the office.
The partnership was introduced in honor of Girls’s Historical past Month, together with the launch of the premium ice tea model’s Say “No” grants. Along with Felix, the SeekHer Basis, a girls’s empowerment and psychological well being nonprofit, has additionally joined in on the initiative, in keeping with a press release.
As well as, Pure Leaf is committing $1 million over the subsequent three years to fund alternatives that can “assist girls who wish to say “no” at work in order that they’ll say “sure” to different private, social, familial, and cultural issues of their lives.”
“Since its launch in 2020, Pure Leaf’s ‘No is Stunning’ marketing campaign has inspired individuals in all places to say ‘no’ to the issues that don’t matter, to allow them to say ‘sure’ to issues that do,” Julie Raheja-Perera, common supervisor, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership, shared in a press assertion.
She continued: “Each Allyson and SeekHer founder Dr. Monica Mo personally perceive simply how excessive the ‘Price of No’ will be for girls. We acknowledge that the lack to say ‘no’ to asks within the office has actual penalties for girls, together with burnout and monetary impacts. Whereas we at Pure Leaf push for ‘no’ to be extra extensively accepted in society, the ‘No’ Grants are our first step towards serving to girls say ‘no’ within the office to allow them to say sure to the issues that matter.”
Notably, probably the most adorned American Monitor and Subject athlete in historical past, Felix understands firsthand the importance of claiming “no” to contracts that not serve her.
As beforehand reported by Insider, she left her Nike deal as a result of blatant lack of assist and maternity protections she requested in negotiating a brand new cope with the model.
Felix informed the outlet they provided her a 70% pay lower within the new contract. As an alternative, the Olympic sprinter in the end signed with Athleta, a women-focused attire firm. Now, she’s advocating for different girls to unfold the great thing about saying no, echoing the efforts of Pure Leaf.
“Too typically, the ‘Price of No’ is just too excessive for girls, significantly these in minority communities,” mentioned Felix.
“Every time a Hispanic or Black girl says ‘no’ within the office, she loses over $1,400 in future incomes potential. I’m partnering with Pure Leaf as a result of we should assist girls say ‘no’ at work with out the fear of economic repercussions.”