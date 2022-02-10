Records for single game, career

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will be the 71st edition of the game.

Heading into this game, two current teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers sit stop the leaderboard for most points in a single All-Star Game and the most career points in All-Star Game history.

That said, here’s a look at the complete leaderboard for both categories.

What is the record for career points scored in NBA All-Star Game history?

LeBron James is the all-time leader for points scores in NBA All-Star Game history. His 389 points through 18 games is nearly 100 more than second-placed – the late great Kobe Bryant.

James is one of two active players on the list with Kevin Durant ranking fifth with 250 points and needing only 13 to jump to third all-time.

However, KD’s jump on the table will have to wait as he sits out the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, his second consecutive miss.

Top 10 scoring leaders in All-Star Game history Player Total Points PPG 1. LeBron James 389 21.6 2. Kobe Bryant 290 19.3 3. Michael Jordan 262 20.2 4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 251 13.9 5. Kevin Durant 250 25.0 6. Oscar Robertson 246 20.5 7. Bob Pettit 224 20.4 8. Julius Erving 221 20.1 9. Elgin Baylor 218 19.8 10 Shaquille O’Neal 202 16.8

The highest-ranked active players outside the top 10 are as follows – Russell Westbrook (194, 11th), Giannis Antetokounmpo (144, 23rd), James Harden (143, 24th) and Paul George (141, tied 25th).

What is the single-game record for most points in NBA All-Star Game?

For the collection of stars that assemble on the night of the All-Star Game, there aren’t many high-scoring single-game performances.

That’s probably a result of the league’s superstars looking to share the spotlight during the All-Star Weekend’s blockbuster event.

Since the first All-Star Game was first played in 1962, only five players have scored 40 or more with current Laker Anthony Davis holding the record for his 52-point performance in 2017.

10 highest single-game scoring performances in NBA All-Star history Player Points Year 1. Anthony Davis 52 2017 2. Wilt Chamberlain 42 1962 3. Paul George 41 2016 Russell Westbrook 41 2015 Russell Westbrook 41 2017 6. Michael Jordan 40 1988 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo 38 2019 Rick Barry 38 1967 Kevin Durant 38 2014 Blake Griffin 38 2014

Another interesting stat is that Westbrook, one of the five players to score at least 40, registered his two 41-point games while coming off the bench.