Recreational red snapper season starts Friday

Red snapper season starts Friday right here in Florida and can stay open till July 31.

But if you happen to’re planning on catching one anytime quickly it is advisable be sure you have your license.

Ron DeSantis introduced the 57-day gulf red snapper season.

“We are excited about Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent announcement of this year’s 57-day Gulf red snapper season, which is the longest we’ve had since the FWC began managing the season in state and federal waters,” mentioned Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto.

That means you possibly can recreationally fish for red snapper beginning right this moment within the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida.

But if you happen to plan on utilizing your personal boat to exit and get one, it’s essential to join as a state reef fish angler. You can sign up here. Click here for extra information from FWC.

For-hire operations that don’t have a federal reef fish allow can also take part within the season however are restricted to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters solely.

The season ends July 31 however there can be 12 further days within the fall.