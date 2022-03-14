Black America Net Featured Video
The 27th Annual Critics’ Alternative Awards are effectively underway and we’re already swooning on the LEWKS that a few of our favourite celebrities are serving.
Tonight’s Critics’ Alternative Awards will honor achievements in movie and tv. The annual awards ceremony introduced out the likes of our faves corresponding to Issa Rae, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, Serena Williams, Halle Berry, and extra, who all confirmed as much as serve fashion, face, and style targets for the elegant evening forward. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are set to host the large award present and didn’t come to play when it got here to turning heads on the crimson carpet, with Nicole Byer dazzling in all pink and Taye Diggs trying relatively dapper in his tailor-made swimsuit.
The three-hour awards present will air on Sunday, March 13th at 7 p.m. Japanese Normal Time on the CW and TBS and is ready to be one of many largest nights in movie and tv this 12 months! Whereas we’re excited to look at the award present, we will’t cease occupied with how gorgeous Serena Williams appeared on the crimson carpet and the way Aunjanue Ellis completely got here to steal the present in her pink robe. So, while we settle in and put together to look at the present stay, let’s recap a few of the hottest crimson carpet seems from the night!
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards
1. Halle Berry
Supply:Getty
Halle Berry appeared gorgeous on the crimson carpet of the 27th Annual Critics Alternative Awards donning a Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that includes a black swimsuit with a white sheer high beneath.
2. Serena Williams
Supply:Getty
Serena Williams turned heads on this silver robe with an extended, flowing practice that trailed behind her as she posed on the crimson carpet of the annual awards present.
3. Issa Rae
Supply:Getty
Issa Rae gave us gown envy on this gorgeous crimson, flowy robe.
4. Aunjanue Ellis
Supply:Getty
Aunjanue Ellis appeared fairly in pink on this sparkly pink robe for the annual award present. The customized Dolce and Gabbana robe match the actress like a glove as she served face on the crimson carpet.
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Supply:Getty
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave us style targets as they walked arm in arm on the 27th Annual Critics Alternative Awards crimson carpet.
6. Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced
Supply:Getty
Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced appeared elegant on this white, curve-hugging robe on the annual awards present.
7. Angelica Ross, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Indya Moor
Supply:Getty
Angelica Ross, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Indya Moore posed on the crimson carpet the 27th Annual Critics Alternative Awards, every donning excessive style, elegant seems.
8. Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones
Supply:Getty
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones graced the crimson carpet of the 27th Annual Critics Alternative Awards and appeared dazzling in purple and black. April donned gorgeous customized couture in a Jean-Louis Sarabji gown, YSL purse and black and clear Tom Ford heels.
9. Robin Thede
Supply:Getty
Robin Thede gave us glam on this black robe with an in depth silver neckline. The robe was designed by David Koma and appeared completely radiant on the sweetness.
10. Nicole Byer
Supply:Getty
Present host, Nicole Byer, appeared fairly in pink on this princess-like ballgown. She accessorized the look with customized Christian Sirino and Neil Lane Couture jewellery and was all smiles on the annual occasion.
11. Saniyya Sidney
Supply:Getty
Saniyya Sidney appeared gorgeous on this delicate pink, strapless robe.