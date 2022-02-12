Red River Rematch On Deck for Sooners

12 Oklahoma
16 Texas
Saturday, Feb. 12 / 7 p.m. CT / Austin / Frank Erwin Center
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Oklahoma women’s basketball team is set for a rematch of the Red River Showdown when it heads to Austin for a matchup with No. 16 Texas on Saturday. The Sooners (20-3, 9-2) enter the contest tied atop the Big 12 standings with Iowa State and are riding a four-game winning streak that features two top-10 wins, including a 65-63 win over the then-No. 9 Longhorns. Texas (16-6, 6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday by defeating Texas Tech in Lubbock.
The game tips at 7 p.m. and will air on Longhorn Network and on the Sooner Sports Radio Network with Brian Brinkley on the call.
THE STARTING FIVE
- The Sooners enter Wednesday night’s game ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll – the program’s highest ranking since Nov. 28, 2016. In the most recent reveal of the NCAA Selection Committee’s Top 16, the Sooners were the No. 9 team in the country. The Sooners are one of five teams in the country with five NET top-25 wins and 15 wins over teams inside the NET’s top 100.
- Oklahoma’s high-powered offensive attack is one of the best in the country and on pace to be the best in program history. OU’s 86.2 points per game rank second nationally and first in the league as 19.8 assists per game power the attack. In addition, Taylor Robertson (18.0 PPG) and Madi Williams (18.6) make Oklahoma one of three teams in the country with two 18 PPG scorers and the only Big 12 team.
- The Sooners have used the Sooner Magic to comeback from double-digit deficits six times this season, including three times vs. ranked opponents. Down 19 points in the second half of the Utah game, the Sooners outscored the Utes 32-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the fourth-largest comeback in program history. That performance followed the win over then-No. 16 BYU when OU erased a 10-point deficit to knock off the Cougars in overtime. The Sooners came back from 16 points down at Kansas to post the fourth-largest comeback ever vs. a Big 12 opponent. OU then erased multiple 10-point deficits to knock off No. 14 Baylor in Norman on Jan. 12. Sooner Magic made an appearance again when the Sooners traveled to Waco on Feb 2, erasing a 12-point deficit to knock off No. 9 Baylor. Most recently, the Sooners erased a 12-point deficit to knock off West Virginia in double overtime on Feb. 5.
- OU’s 20-3 start to the season is its best start since the 2008-09 season when the team opened 24-2 and won 20 straight games. The 2001-02 Final Four team that will be celebrated on Feb. 26 in Norman started 22-2. OU has notched four top-25 wins this season, the most ever for a first-year Sooner head coach. Two of those wins have come vs. the No. 9-ranked team in the country as OU upset then-No. 9 Texas 65-63 on Jan. 29 and then-No. 9 Baylor 78-77 a few days later on Feb. 2. The Sooners also notched wins over then-No. 16 BYU and then-No. 14 Baylor. Baranczyk is the first head coach in OU WBB history to beat Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma State in their first season. The Sooners swept Baylor for the first time since 2009.
- In 23 games this season, Oklahoma has scored 90-plus-points nine times, the most for a Sooner team in the last decade of Oklahoma basketball. The Sooners have hit 97 points or more in three Big 12 games with those games ranking second. third and fourth all-time in scoring for OU in a Big 12 games. OU’s 12 games of 85+ points are five more than anyone else in the conference.
LAST TIME OUT
Liz Scott had another late game-winning shot for No. 18 Oklahoma after the Sooners’ late arrival at ninth-ranked Baylor. Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left, the second game in a row her last shot beat a Top 10 team, as the Sooners won 78-77 on Wednesday night. After a timeout, Baylor got one more shot but Jordan Lewis missed on a drive to the basket. Madi Williams had 20 points and the assist on the game-winner by Scott as the Sooners (19-3, 8-2 Big 12) remained tied with No. 11 Iowa State for the lead in the conference standings. Taylor Robertson scored 14 points.
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday’s road game marks the 64th all-time meeting between the Sooners and Longhorns, Oklahoma’s second-most played series ever. Despite a two-game winning streak in the series, OU trails UT 36-27 all-time. The Sooners knocked off Texas 65-63 in Norman this season and 68-63 in overtime in last year’s game in Austin. The last time OU won three straight vs. the ‘Horns was when it won four consecutive from 2010-12.
UP NEXT
Following Saturday’s matchup, Oklahoma will take on Texas Tech next Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Norman. The contest is slated for a 6 p.m. tip and will air on Sooner Sports TV. The Sooners won the earlier game 97-91 in Lubbock on Jan. 2.