Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0

for the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who snapped a four-game dropping streak within the collection that dates to 1900 — a skid that started with the 2018 Big 12 championship recreation in the one of their 118 conferences outdoors the common season. Tight finish Ja’Tavion Sanders had two TD catches.

While Ewers was back after lacking three video games, the Sooners (3-3, 0-3) have been with out beginning quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who warmed up however didn’t play every week after getting hit within the head and knocked out of the TCU recreation due to a concussion. Pitt switch Davis Beville bought the beginning, however Oklahoma opted for quite a few wildcat performs with out the quarterback and completed with solely 39 yards passing and 195 general.

The 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium was full for the beginning of the annual assembly on the State Fair of Texas, with followers in crimson and burnt orange break up on the 50-yard line as ordinary. But lengthy earlier than this recreation was over, the Sooners aspect was emptying whereas Texas followers stayed to relish each second.

After a 3-0 begin with new coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma has its first three-game dropping streak since 1998. The Sooners misplaced 5 in a row that season, together with an 0-4 begin in Big 12 play earlier than a 29-0 loss to Texas A&M that was their final shutout till Saturday. Their largest shutout loss had been 47-0 to Oklahoma State in 1945.

Ewers accomplished 14 of his first 16 passes and completed 21 of 31 in his first motion since a collarbone damage he sustained within the first quarter in opposition to top-ranked Alabama 4 weeks in the past. The strong-armed freshman from close by Southlake, who spent final season at Ohio State, was 9 of 12 for 134 yards in opposition to the Crimson Tide earlier than getting damage.

Texas had two 90-yard scoring drives within the first quarter, capped by Robinson’s 2-yard run and Xavier Worthy’s 10-yard catch. In between these touchdowns, Oklahoma transformed a faux area aim, solely to get stopped on fourth-and-2 inside the ten 4 performs later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns had a balanced 585 complete yards of offense, with 289 passing and 296 dashing. A 12 months after constructing a 28-7 lead within the first quarter in opposition to Oklahoma earlier than dropping 55-48 within the highest-scoring recreation within the collection, Texas went forward 21-0 on Keilan Robinson’s 15-yard TD catch halfway by the second quarter, and added on from there.

Oklahoma: With Gabriel not enjoying, the Sooners had loads of performs with operating back Eric Gray or tight finish Brayden Willis taking direct snaps. The Sooners averaged 5.8 yards per carry earlier than halftime, and nonetheless trailed 28-0. Along with the fourth-down cease inside the ten, they have been driving late within the second quarter when Gray took a direct snap from the 20, .

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Iowa State subsequent Saturday.

Oklahoma is dwelling in opposition to No. 19 Kansas subsequent Saturday.

