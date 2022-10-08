Red River Showdown: Texas man’s 75th OU/Texas game

“I really can’t go to funerals or weddings or anything on the second weekend in October,” Dudley Patterson mentioned.

PLANO, Texas — Walking up the sidewalk to Dudley and Ann Patterson’s residence in Plano, you sort of know what to anticipate. His devotion to the University of Oklahoma is painted on the entrance curb.

But that’s simply the tip of a Norman, Oklahoma-sized iceberg.

“I’m just dyed in the wool Oklahoma,” the 83-year-old mentioned.

The longtime Plano resident was born and raised in rural Oklahoma. He went to his first OU-Texas game across the age of 9. He remembers his dad having bother navigating huge metropolis site visitors. Apparently, he ran right into a Dallas road automobile.

But that journey began a life-long custom. And Saturday might be his 75th consecutive journey to the Cotton Bowl to observe his Sooners tackle the Longhorns.

“I really can’t go to funerals or weddings or anything on the second weekend in October,” Dudley Patterson mentioned. “She knows now that the second week in October we’ll always be at the Cotton Bowl.”

“Don’t make any plans that weekend for sure,” Ann mentioned in jest of the estimated 50 Cotton Bowl journeys of her personal.

The solely issues for Dudley, however not a lot for Ann, are that each of their children went to UT and are proud and loud Longhorn followers.

“Not very easy,” he mentioned when requested how he handles that inter-family rivalry.

RELATED: OU fan attends his 73rd straight Red River Showdown with a rival Texas fan – his daughter.

And as a lot because it pains him to confess, Oklahoma, he fears with the departures of former head coach Lincoln Riley and several other key gamers to the west coast, may not be nearly as good this 12 months as in years previous.

“Oh, you’re being very nice,” he mentioned on the suggestion. “I’m practically crying if that’s what you want to know.”

But on a visit down the corridor to his Sooner man cave, the place his Sooner paraphernalia is combined with the trophies of a number of looking journeys, he explains the OU-Texas weekend this manner.

“Yeah, I have to shut the doors if anybody comes over,” he joked. “You’re just lucky she’s letting you in here. Wow. I’m gonna [sic] catch it after you leave.”

He mentioned the Red River Showdown is very like one among his looking journeys. It’s the camaraderie of family and friends. It does not actually matter if he wins, or will get one other trophy for the person cave wall.

“Oh, yeah. It’s a great time,” he mentioned. “Same thing with the ball game. It’ll be great no matter what.”

But fact be identified, on journey quantity 75 to the Cotton Bowl, he’s hoping the Sooners can someway take out the favored Longhorns.

He’ll be the man in part 140 screaming and pleading for that.