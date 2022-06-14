Red snapper season set to start in Gulf, Florida waters

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s pink snapper time.

The leisure pink snapper season will start June 17 in Gulf state and federal waters off Florida and stay open by way of July 31 with 12 days in the autumn.

This 12 months’s 57-day pink snapper season is the longest for the reason that Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission started managing the season in state and federal waters.

If you propose to fish for pink snapper in any state or federal waters off Florida from a non-public leisure vessel, even in case you are exempt from fishing license necessities, you will need to join as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required). Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. To be taught extra, go to MyFWC.com/SRFS.

State Reef Fish Anglers would possibly obtain a questionnaire in the mail concerning their reef fish journeys as a part of Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey. These surveys have been developed particularly to present extra sturdy leisure knowledge for administration of pink snapper and different necessary reef fish and have allowed the FWC the unprecedented alternative to handle Gulf pink snapper in state and federal waters.

To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, together with season measurement and bag limits, go to MyFWC.com/Marine and click on on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snappers,” which is beneath the “Regulations by Species – Reef Fish” tab.