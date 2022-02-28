Red Sox release prospect Brett Netzer following string of anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic tweets

The Boston Red Sox released prospect Brett Netzer on Sunday after he sent out a a series offensive tweets. According to CBS Boston, the team split from Netzer following a string of tweets that were anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic and transphobic. Multiple messages were aimed at Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, who is Jewish.

“chaim bloom is a bad actor. dude went to hebrew school and studied the torah growing up but sold his soul to the sodom and race groups. good thing he is good at whatever he does in baseball,” Netzer wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted, according to CBS News.

As of Monday afternoon, Netzer’s Twitter account, @BrettNetzer, no longer exists.

When called racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic by users on Twitter as a response to his tweets, Netzer, 25, wrote that he agreed he was racist and homophobic, but did not agree he was anti-Semitic.

“I am a racist. I do sometimes make assumptions based on a person’s race/ethnicity/culture. Glad that is out of the way,” he wrote, according to CBS News.

In other tweets, he wrote that black people should “go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture” and equated closeted transgender people to being rapists.

Netzer was on the restricted list for the 2021 season for undisclosed reasons and he did not play in 2020 due to the minor league season’s cancelation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He last played in 2019, hitting .247 in 130 games at Double-A Portland.