Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier calls out Orioles fans’ ‘completely inappropriate’ behavior

Red Sox reduction pitcher Richard Bleier, who was once part of the Baltimore Orioles’ roster from 2017 to 2020, spoke out concerning the beside the point behavior of a few Baltimore fanatics all over a three-game sequence that happened this week.

According to WEEI, many Red Sox gamers had lawsuits about safety and fanatics at Camden Yards on Tuesday evening, as a couple of Boston relievers have been reportedly spit on or sprayed with beer.

Bleier later showed the incident in an interview with The Boston Globe that was once printed on Wednesday.

“Completely inappropriate. I played here, and that’s not the fan base I remember. It was something I’ve never seen before,” stated Bleier, who joined the Red Sox in January. “It’s unfortunate, for sure. Hopefully, they’re doing things that prevent this from happening again. It’s definitely not acceptable. I’ve been in some rough areas in terms of bullpens where we’re, like, right in the middle of it, and I’ve never had that happen before.”

The Red Sox received Tuesday evening’s recreation by way of a ranking of 8-6. However, the Orioles took the sequence 2-1.

It has been a very good season for Baltimore up to now, as they’ve began their 2023 marketing campaign with a 16-8 file. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 13-13 after dropping 2-6 at Baltimore on Wednesday.

Up subsequent, the Orioles will commute to Detroit for a four-game sequence in opposition to the Tigers beginning on Thursday. The Red Sox are internet hosting the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game sequence beginning on Friday.