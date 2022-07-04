Red, White & Kaboom kicks off Independence Day Celebration

LAKELAND, Fla. — July third within the Tampa Bay space belongs to Red, White & Kaboom in Lakelend as a whole bunch of individuals have a good time Independence Day.

The annual celebration brings folks of all ages collectively.

“I mean, to love on one another, and enjoy one another and to see kids! I mean the children! We saw the kids and said wow we haven’t seen kids in a long time! I thought kids forgot to be out and be kids!” The Smith household, attending the festivities, stated.

From good meals, to dwell music, for many individuals Red, White & Kaboom is a yearly custom.

“It’s beautiful! We try to get down here every single year,” Diane Marchione, stated.

But its the colourful sky and the kaboom that has everybody on their toes.

“We love fireworks! So, we’re here to get out of the house and get some excitement! See something blow up and ah! We love fireworks. And I love to eat so we got all this food out here. And we love people too. People are great. People are nice. They’re smiling. Everybody is happy and everybody wants to hear some boom!” The Smith household added.