Redistricting: Fort Worth council seeks to add Hispanic district

On Tuesday, Fort Worth councilmembers reviewed the redistricting map created by the Fort Worth Redistricting Task Force and began making adjustments.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Change could be on the horizon for voters in Fort Worth.

Tuesday, members of Fort Worth City Council held a redistricting work session that lasted several hours.

The meeting came after the city’s redistricting task force showed council an initial map, that, if adopted, would pave the way a more diverse Fort Worth council.

District 5 councilmember Gyna Bivens, along with a majority of council, agreed that a new Hispanic district is necessary.

“It is for this body to bring the fairness and the equity,” Bivens said.

The task force drew up a redistricting map that creates a second district. One of the versions of the initial map would create the new district in the city’s southeast side. A new district would add another seat on city council.

The goal of the task force’s map is to address the concern that city council lacks representation of Hispanic residents. Currently, District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores is the only Hispanic member of the council among nine members (including the mayor).

Mayor Mattie Parker extended the work session beyond the two hour window that was originally planned, acknowledging that they wouldn’t finish producing a map Tuesday.

“The difficult part for us today will be, if we decide on a map or not, is, have we created for voters another likely Hispanic district?” Parker asked.

The process sparked passion for some councilmembers. District 8 councilmember Chris Nettles expressed frustration after the task force’s information about the additional district sparked confusion.

“It does not fly well with the entire citizenry to say that we can only have one likely Hispanic district. That’s real simple,” Bivens said.

Flores and District 4 Councilmember Cary Moon created their own redistricting maps for council to consider.

The map will impact incumbent opportunities.

Once city council produces its own map, there will be four public hearings. From there, the goal is for city leaders to adopt a final map by March 29.

District 9 Councilmember Elizabeth M. Beck urged members of council to strive for equity as they revised the map.

“We have to make sure that the doors are open to every person in this community, including Hispanic opportunity districts,” Beck said. “You have a majority of this council that’s committed to ensuring that we achieve that goal of our second Hispanic opportunity district,”