Reds-Royals trade: Kansas City acquires relief pitcher Amir Garrett for veteran starter Mike Minor

Within the days for the reason that lockout was lastly eliminated, the Reds have been one of the energetic groups. This is one other transfer, with the Reds transport left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to the Royals in alternate for left-handed beginning pitcher Mike Minor.
The transfer is a troublesome one to sq. with the opposite strikes the Reds have made. They’ve traded starter Sonny Grey, let starter Wade Miley go on waivers, traded outfielder Jesse Winker and traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez. In return, they have not gotten a lot clear or fast big-league assist. As such, it appeared like every other strikes would carry again wage reduction and/or minor-leaguers.
As a substitute, Minor, the veteran, appears to be taking one of many open rotation spots.
Minor, 34, has one 12 months and $13 million left on his deal, although the commerce included money concerns heading to the Reds, so a few of that value can be frayed. Minor was 8-12 with a 5.05 ERA (91 ERA+), 1.24 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in opposition to 41 walks in 158 2/three innings final 12 months for the Royals. He was an All-Star with the Rangers in 2019, nevertheless it’s been a tough two years since.
In the interim, Minor figures to fit behind right-handers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle — each of whom have seen their names circulating in commerce rumors — within the Reds’ rotation.
On the Royals’ finish, it seems to be like they will go younger within the rotation with the likes of Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Kris Bubic heading issues up with some names on the way in which (comparable to Jackson Kowar).
Garrett, 29, is a reasonably good, upside gamble right here. He displays high-strikeout capacity and was wonderful within the abbreviated 2020 season (2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 26 Ok, 18 1/three IP) after an excellent 2019. His 2021 season was a catastrophe, however maybe a change of surroundings helps him get issues going.
The truth is, with righties Josh Staumont and nearer Scott Barlow, Garrett may assist kind a deadly back-end trio for the Royals — and that is one thing we have seen earlier than in Kansas Metropolis to nice acclaim.
