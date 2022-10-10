Registration for Florida voters ends at midnight, Tuesday, October 11 – Action News Jax

(*11*)JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration for Florida voters to have the ability to solid their ballots within the November, eighth midterm election ends at midnight, on Tuesday, October 11.

(*11*)Voters embrace new residents with a legitimate driver’s license and/or tackle; residents who lately turned 18; and/or residents who’ve by no means beforehand voted.

(*11*)There is not any deadline to replace your voting tackle in Florida.

(*11*)Residents can register to vote on-line at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home or by way of their county supervisor of elections workplace.

(*11*)Unlike the 21 states which incorporates California, Utah, Washington, and North Carolina, Florida forbids Election day, voter registration.

