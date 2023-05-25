Registration opens for annual Florida Python Challenge – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Registration for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge has opened, providing a possibility for each skilled and beginner snake hunters to win prizes totalling greater than $30,000 whilst disposing of invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The 10-day festival might be going down from August 4th to thirteenth. The player who gets rid of essentially the most pythons will obtain the grand prize of $10,000, whilst smaller prizes are to be had for further classes. The 3rd version of the development used to be introduced by way of South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, who mentioned, “Removing invasive pythons from around the Greater Everglades Ecosystem is basically vital, and we should do the whole thing we will be able to to struggle this invasive species.”

During closing 12 months’s festival, 231 invasive Burmese pythons have been got rid of from the Everglades, greater than double the ones got rid of in 2020 and an build up from the 2021 quantity. Nearly 1,000 other folks from 32 states, Canada and Latvia registered for the development.

Burmese pythons aren’t local to Florida and negatively have an effect on local flora and fauna because of their presence. This invasive species is principally present in and across the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida, preying on birds, mammals, and different reptiles. Female Burmese pythons might lay between 50 to 100 eggs at a time. More than 18,000 Burmese pythons had been extracted from the surroundings since 2000, consistent with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Participants can take away pythons all 12 months spherical on 25 state-managed lands, and with landowner permission, pythons will also be humanely killed on personal lands at any time and not using a allow or searching license. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages everybody to extract and humanely damage pythons from personal lands each time possible.

