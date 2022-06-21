Registration opens for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge

MIAMI, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis opened registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge.

The annual 10-day occasion shall be held from August 5 – 14, 2022.

Members of the public at the moment are in a position to take the required on-line coaching and register to compete to win hundreds of dollars in prizes whereas eradicating invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

The competitors is open to each skilled and novice individuals.

To study extra and register for the competitors go to FLPythonChallenge.org.

In 2021 the problem eliminated 223 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, greater than double the quantity that was eliminated in 2020.

Over 600 folks from 25 states registered to participate in the 10-day competitors in 2021.