Reigns, Belair punch their tickets to WrestleMania 38

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is the last major stop on the road to WrestleMania 38 and with just two matches set in stone for AT&T Stadium at the beginning of April, Saturday will have to go a long way in shaping that card.
Both Elimination Chamber matches seem tailor-made to do that. The new No. 1 contender for the Raw women’s championship will be determined in the women’s Chamber match, and while Becky Lynch will also put her title on the line — against Hall of Famer Lita — Lynch’s victory seems all but certain.
The men’s Elimination Chamber match, with Bobby Lashley’s WWE championship on the line against five challengers, will be equally impactful. While it could go a few different ways, six-time WWE champion Brock Lesnar, who already has a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns set for WrestleMania after winning the men’s Royal Rumble, could win this and make it a world title vs. world title match.
Speaking of Reigns, he got his long-awaited shot at Goldberg in a Universal Championship defense at Elimination Chamber, and put away the hall of famer to retain his belt. Ronda Rousey returned in her first standard match in almost three years with a tag team victory with Naomi against Rousey’s WrestleMania opponent, SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair, and Sonya Deville.
Lita’s valiant return not enough, Lynch retains
The legend of Lita continues to grow as the hall of famer pushed Becky Lynch to the brink in contending for the Raw Women’s Championship. Lita connected on a Twist of Fate and then the moonsault but Becky kicked out, recovered and hit the Manhandle Slam to retain the title.
Will we see more of Lita at WrestleMania 38? More to come from the Elimination Chamber.
McIntyre continues puzzling drop in status (but not popularity) as he beats Moss
Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar two years ago to win the WWE championship. Last year, he lost a hard-fought WWE title match against Bobby Lashley. But as everything starts to shake out for WrestleMania 38, McIntyre seems to be on a trajectory that’s a far cry from his main event credentials.
Sure, he got the win over Madcap Moss in their Falls Count Anywhere match that, for some reason, ended in the middle of a wrestling ring. He even wildly swung a sword at Moss’ compatriot, Happy Corbin, to chase Corbin from ringside. But McIntyre’s rivalry with Moss and Corbin, which is yet to be wrapped up considering the post-match tensions on display, can’t be described as anything but a step backward.
Full credit to Moss, as he put on a good show after getting dropped directly on his head and spine in the ring in a scary moment. But the rivalry gained little momentum outside of a major reaction for the popular McIntyre.
What’s next: If this were the final moment of this story, it would’ve been fine. But dragging out this story further, McIntyre antagonized Corbin post-match, all but seals McIntyre’s fate as an afterthought on the WrestleMania 38 card. I’m not sure if there’s enough to stretch out Corbin vs. McIntyre into April, but at this point it wouldn’t shock me if WWE tried.
Rousey’s win ultimately proved little
The tag team match pitting Ronda Rousey and Naomi against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville provided a look into how Rousey’s conditioning and in-ring movement looked in her first non-Rumble match since 2019. But with Rousey having her arm tied behind her back to balance out Deville’s “arm injury,” Ronda acquitted herself well in Jeddah.
Rousey, sporting her pre-UFC judo gi, ultimately picked up the victory for her team with a one-armed armbar on Deville as Flair looked on apathetically. Still, the net result of this match ultimately didn’t give us much of what we all wanted — more of Rousey vs. Flair.
What’s next: Rousey has six weeks to show where she’s at physically ahead of what’s going to be one of the WrestleMania main events. There’s no doubting the tension or stakes Rousey and Flair have built and will continue to build, but if the match is a flop, it takes the air out of the highest-profile match WWE can do down the line: Rousey vs. Becky Lynch.
Belair set for back-to-back WrestleMania title matches
One year after defeating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women’s championship in one of the main events at WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair will vie for the Raw women’s championship after winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. Belair won a gauntlet match on Monday to earn the right to enter Saturday’s match last and then racked up a pair of eliminations on her way to victory. Belair was the clear favorite to win of all the participants in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, but all six women showed out in a showcase performance.
Liv Morgan connected on a top rope sunset flip powerbomb to eliminate Doudrop. Alexa Bliss looked sharp in her first match since September. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. put a bow on their rivalry. But most significantly, perhaps, Ripley and Belair continued their long, slow burn towards a future clash as two pillars for the future of the WWE women’s division.
After leaving NXT in a similar window, both Ripley and Belair won world title matches at WrestleMania 37. And on this night, their face-to-face moments generated sparks. They held simultaneous vertical suplexes — Ripley hoisting Bliss, Belair holding Morgan — and tried to one-up each other. Belair ultimately eliminated Ripley from the match, albeit with some help as Belair clotheslined Bliss as she held Ripley in a DDT position. But even though Bliss was the last one eliminated from the match, and Belair locked up her spot for WrestleMania, Ripley exited the match with solid momentum.
What’s next: Belair will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania once Lynch all but certainly beats Lita later on in the night in their title match. The immediate future for the other five participants will likely be settled in the coming weeks ahead of WrestleMania.
Reigns officially punches his WrestleMania ticket
The outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg seemed to be as foregone a conclusion as any match during Reigns’ 534 days (and counting) long reign as Universal champion.
But that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few surprises along the way.
The crowd in Jeddah wholeheartedly got into their “Goldberg” chants during his entrance and heartily cheered for the 55-year-old instead of acknowledging Reigns, the dominant champion. Goldberg even beat Reigns to the spear, a signature maneuver for both. But as he went for a jackhammer, Reigns shook it off and grabbed the momentum with his patented superman punch. But as he lined up his own spear, Goldberg got him again, with a second spear of his own.
But once again, Reigns shook off a jackhammer attempt and locked on a guillotine choke. Goldberg tried to fight out, supporting all of Reigns’ body weight in the process, and even driving Reigns into the corner to try to knock him off. But Reigns didn’t let go, and ultimately Goldberg went unconscious — officially locking Reigns in for WrestleMania.
What’s next: Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Only two questions remain: which night they’ll headline and whether or not it’ll be a title vs. title match. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Lesnar won’t win the men’s Elimination Chamber match later in the night. As for Goldberg, he could either show up for a showcase WrestleMania match or on a major show later in the year, but I’d set the odds at a little less than 50/50 he’ll be on the card in Dallas.
Miz and Rey Mysterio set the tone, and Dominik shows his dark side
The match between Rey Mysterio and The Miz came together with little fanfare, just days before the show, and they were given the unenviable task of leading off the kickoff show. It would have been easy for both veterans to mail in an effort under the circumstances, Miz and Mysterio got the crowd riled up with a simple, old-school match that checked all the boxes while also laying the groundwork for the future.
The most interesting element is how Mysterio’s son, Dominik, factored in. With Miz’s wife Maryse absent from ringside and unable to lean on some underhanded tactics to help Miz, Dominik did that work on Rey’s behalf. At several points during the match, Dominik bent the rules and either distracted or physically interacted with The Miz, culminating with Miz framing Dominik with a phantom chair shot, ala Eddie Guerrero. The ensuing chaos was Miz’s undoing, though, as Rey rolled Miz up for a pinfall victory.
Unsatisfied with the outcome, Miz attacked Rey post-match, and Dominik returned to save his dad. Miz received a pair of 619s and frog splashes as his comeuppance.
What’s next: With Rey as the cover athlete for the upcoming WWE2K video game release, it seems as though he’d be in line for a significant WrestleMania match. And what could be a bigger match than father vs. son at WrestleMania? The timeline could be tight, but Dominik’s continued flexibility with the rules could be a prerequisite for turning towards the dark side.
Still to come from Elimination Chamber 2022
