Reily, Watkins Lead Men’s Golf at NCAA Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – On Monday afternoon within the First Round of the NCAA Auburn Regional at Auburn University Club, University of Houston senior Austyn Reily and tremendous senior Braxton Watkins tied for fifteenth position, each and every posting 73s to steer the Cougars with their spectacular rating.

As a crew, the Cougars completed with a rating of 300, positioning them within the 10th position general. Reily started his day without work with a bogey at the 7,591-yard, par-72 path from No. 1 however returned to even-par together with his lone birdie of the day of the par-5 3rd gap. After including any other birdie at the par-4 14th gap, he completed robust with a decent 73.

Meanwhile, Watkins kicked off with 8 pars prior to rallying via two bogeys in a three-hole stretch from Nos. Sep 11. To sign up for Reily within the tie for fifteenth, he then made two birdies in a three-hole swing on Nos. 13-15.

The Cougars’ sophomore Wolfgang Glawe was once tied for forty second position with a 76; sophomore Jacob Borow was once tied for fifty fifth with a rating of 78, whilst junior Santiago De La Fuente was once tied for 61st with a 79 in his kitty.

With a rating of 5-under 283, #48 Chattanooga held the first-day crew lead. #24 Colorado State (285), Thirteenth-ranked and host Auburn (292) #37 TCU (292), #1 Vanderbilt (294), and #25 Ohio State (294) finished the Top-six leaders, respectively. Indiana (297), #36 Washington (297), and #12 Tennessee (297) rounded out the Top 10.

Chattanooga’s John Houk and Colorado State’s Christoph Bleier had been tied at the highest of the person leaderboard following each and every posting 68s, whilst Brendan Valdes (Auburn), Jacob Skov Olesen (TCU), and Garrett Engle (Chattanooga) had been tied for 3rd position at 70.

The NCAA Auburn Regional continues via Wednesday, with the colleges enjoying 18 holes every day. The best 5 groups and best student-athlete (now not on an advancing crew) at each and every of the six NCAA Regional websites, which come with Eagle Eye (Bath, Michigan); Bear’s Best Las Vegas (Las Vegas); The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.); Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Norman, Okla.) and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.), advance to the NCAA Championships scheduled to be performed at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 26-31.

Fans can apply reside scoring at the NCAA Auburn Regional via visiting Golfstat.com and following the correct hyperlinks or via clicking right here. The Cougars will compete on Tuesday morning with student-athletes from Marquette and Augusta. De La Fuente will kick off the day at 9:25 a.m., off No. 10, adopted via Borow (9:36 a.m.), Glawe (9:47 a.m.), Watkins (9:58 a.m.), and Reily (10:09 a.m.).

For the 3rd consecutive season and the 9th time beneath Director of Golf Jonathan Dismuke, the Cougars will compete as a crew in NCAA Regional play, marking the twenty third NCAA Regional look in program historical past.

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win once we get started Big 12 pageant in July 2023. Click right here to upward push and be counted.

Fans also are welcome to sign up for Project 17 to strengthen Houston Men’s Golf. Project participants give you the program direct monetary strengthen past its working funds. For information about Project 17 or to sign up for, lovers can click on right here.

Stay hooked up via following @UHCougarMGolf on Twitter, liking the crew’s Facebook web page at UHCougarMGolf, and following the crew on Instagram at uhcougarmgolf.

– UHCougars.com –