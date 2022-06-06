Reimagining Youth Justice in Contra Costa County

By Margaret Moore

Contra Costa County District Lawyer Diana Becton has made super strides to advance youth justice in Contra Costa County. Below her management, Contra Costa County was awarded $1 million from a state Dept. of Corrections grant to pilot a three-year program that gives alternate options to incarceration for younger individuals who commit low-level offenses.

By means of the grant, Becton launched R.E.S.T.O.R., the county’s first juvenile diversion program, in partnership with RYSE Youth Middle of Richmond.

“Advancing youth justice is one among my most vital accomplishments,” stated Becton. “We’ve a possibility and a accountability to re-imagine our justice system in order that our youth have a higher likelihood to steer profitable and enriching lives.”

Youth ages 12 to 17 who’ve been arrested for minor crimes might be referred to this system by the DA’s workplace earlier than charging. Youth who commit critical crimes, reminiscent of homicide, rape, theft, and carjacking with a weapon, will not be accepted. This system helps scale back recidivism whereas additionally making certain that younger individuals have an individualized plan to assist them flip their lives round.

Analysis reveals that youth crime has been on a gentle decline during the last 20 years, reinforcing the conclusion that transferring away from youth incarceration is in the perfect curiosity of rehabilitation, public security, and financial accountability.

Youth might be higher handled and rehabilitated in neighborhood contexts the place they’ll retain ties to household, college, and their neighborhood. Programming and providers which are based mostly within the dwelling or locally are extra profitable at holding youth accountable and positively altering habits than institutional settings.

Based on Imprint Information, “like amenities up and down the state, Contra Costa County’s hulking 290-bed John A. Davis Juvenile Corridor — a maximum-security detention facility for juvenile offenders— sits largely empty. On a current day, it housed 35 youth.”

Regardless of the steep decline in youth crime and consequent discount in numbers of incarcerated youth, the cash invested into the operation of youth prisons has not been lowered accordingly.

Knowledge reveals that Contra Costa County spends a median of $500,000 per 12 months per incarcerated baby in Contra Costa Juvenile Corridor.

Black youth and youth of shade are most impacted by outdated approaches to public security. Based on Imprint Information, “solely 9% of Contra Costa County’s baby inhabitants is Black, however Black youth make up 55% of these in detention. In distinction, white youngsters are 35% of the inhabitants, however simply 9% of these incarcerated.”

Becton additionally applied extra insurance policies to make sure the justice system actually works for everybody, not simply the few.

Along with the R.E.S.T.O.R. program, Becton has shaped the Reimagine Youth Justice Job Power to advocate alternate options to incarceration for younger individuals. She joined a Code for America initiative to dismiss 1000’s of outdated marijuana convictions, which disproportionately have an effect on individuals of shade locally.

Her workplace piloted the California County Resentencing Pilot Program to handle extreme sentencing. Becton can be partnering with The Vera Institute of Justice on knowledge evaluation to uncover and deal with bias within the disposition of felony circumstances.

Margaret Moore is a co-founder of Hope Motion Change.

