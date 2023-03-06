Reject Texas bill that threatens public access to beaches

A Texas legislator desires to take away protections on access to Texas beaches that had been round for 64 years. The state should now not let extra herbal wonders slip out of achieve.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, has filed Senate Bill 434, which might shift keep watch over of coastline barriers to beachfront assets homeowners.

Here’s the backstory: In 1959, the Legislature handed the Texas Open Beaches Act, which promises public access to coastal beaches. Technically, assets homeowners might personal land all of the manner to the water’s edge, however that assets is laden by means of an easement that stretches from the median low tide to the “line of vegetation.” Since line of plants is a rather subjective factor, the act gave the General Land Office energy to outline the boundary.

Middleton’s bill would take the Land Commissioner out of the image. Property homeowners can be unfastened to publish fences or “keep out” indicators to block public access.

Former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson advised us the impetus this is coastline events that can get out of hand. We don’t doubt that’s true. Neither does Patterson. He known as it a valid worry. But that’s an enforcement factor, now not a explanation why to bar Texans from their state’s herbal wonders.

Patterson co-authored an op-ed opposing the bill within the Galveston County Daily News with former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst and Garry Mauro. All 3 are former land commissioners.

We reached out to Middleton with a number of questions. His workplace answered with a written remark that compares the problem to land disputes right through the state.

“Right now all over the State of Texas, if the State claims private property is theirs, then the State, through a suit or action, has to prove it. However, with beachfront property, if the State claims the property, then the property is presumed to be the State’s unless the landowner is able to refute the claim,” the remark learn, partly.

But there are two issues of that reasoning.

First, in lots of the state, land parcels are static and obviously outlined, however at the coast, the sea creates a dynamic boundary. If the coastline erodes, landowners will see their assets shrink. If the coastline accretes, as some Texas beaches are doing, the landowner might see his assets develop. That comes with proudly owning beach-front assets.

Secondly, the easement to give protection to coastline access has not anything to do with possession. The state isn’t claiming personal assets. It’s protective access.

We’ll grant that the honor may appear trivial to an proprietor on Galveston Island with a drunken reveler handed out in his entrance backyard, however upending long-protected public freedoms isn’t the way in which to take care of that.

As we now have lamented prior to, Texas is in the back of the curve in the case of public access to nature. And state officers are struggling the embarrassing lack of a state park on account of their failure to take critical motion to keep it. Austin shouldn’t let this sort of failure occur once more.

Keep Texas beaches open.

